Do fans feel there's a dynasty in the works at Wrigley? Or is there an outbreak of agita on the North Side?

Week 16: Last week's record: 5-1. Overall record: 51-46 (tied for 1st in NL Central). Weekend update: The Cubs followed a 6-0 road trip by taking two of three from the Cardinals at Wrigley and tying Milwaukee for first place in the division.