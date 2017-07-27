Jake Arrieta is proving Cubs have enough in their rotation to win

Watch Jake Arrieta discuss pitching the Cubs back into first place, where he expects his team to stay. Video by Jesse Rogers (1:38)

CHICAGO -- Another quality start by Chicago Cubs righty Jake Arrieta on Wednesday night, against the crosstown White Sox, further cements the notion that his team isn’t in any desperate need of a trade-deadline hurler to complete its rotation.

Arrieta took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning and gave up just two hits overall before giving way to reliever Mike Montgomery in the seventh. The Cubs rolled into first place in the National League Central with a 8-3 victory over the White Sox.

In Arrieta's previous four starts, opponents were hitting just .174 off him, and that number took another dive as he gave up very little hard contact in this one. A one-out double in the fifth and a solo home run to uber-prospect Yoan Moncada in the seventh were all he surrendered. Arrieta looks closer to the 2015 version of himself who won the Cy Young Award than he has in a long time. At the very least, he’s pitching as well as he did during portions of 2016, when he won 18 games.

Jake Arrieta allowed just two hits in 6 2/3 innings Wednesday to keep up his fine July form. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

Although the Cubs could still grab a starter such as Justin Verlander, who can help them in the coming years, they have enough in the rotation right now to win the division. With Wednesday’s victory, they unseated Milwaukee to take sole possession of first place for the first time since May 26.

"We expect to remain in first place throughout the remainder of the way," Arrieta said.

But that doesn’t mean the Cubs are finished dealing. Their needs continue to center on the bullpen, which has shown cracks at the time when the rotation has carried them. Montgomery gave up a home run and was in trouble in several innings Wednesday.

Monday’s trade deadline is fast approaching, but right now, the Cubs can celebrate their return to first place, as they’ve made up six games on the now-second-place Brewers since the All-Star break. A series in Milwaukee looms this weekend. The Brewers will miss Arrieta, and that might be the best news they receive.