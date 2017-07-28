How will Jose Quintana handle a pennant race? We're about to find out

CHICAGO -- He can’t recall quite how it felt because it was years ago as a rookie, but new Chicago Cubs hurler Jose Quintana has actually pitched in meaningful games before.

In 2012, the White Sox were vying for a division title but faded down the stretch. A 23-year-old Quintana struggled to a 4.20 ERA in August and 6.75 mark in September as the Sox finished in second place, three games behind the Detroit Tigers. But that was well before Quintana became one of the better pitchers in baseball.

Now he finally gets a second chance to pitch in games that matter late in the season, and he aims to make the most of it, starting with an NL Central showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night

"I studied Milwaukee hitters," Quintana said with a big smile Thursday afternoon. "I know [they're having] a good season. I’m excited."

So are the Cubs, who will get a version of Quintana no one has really ever seen despite that small taste five years ago. Since that 2012 season, the White Sox have never finished better than 16 1/2 games behind the division winner, meaning Quintana rolled through several 200-inning seasons without pitching in a big game as far as the standings are concerned. That changes Friday.

"Now starts matter," Jon Lester said. "When you’re used to pitching on a losing team, you have to find ways to get motivated. I’ve done both.

"It’s different. You’re playing for something. You’re playing for something greater. You’re not playing to get through September and to your offseason plans."

As a member of the Boston Red Sox, Lester alternated in extremes between meaningful years as the Red Sox finished last in 2012, won the World Series in 2013, then went right back to the basement in 2014 and 2015.

"I’ve done both," Lester continued. "It’s not fun [the losing years]. You have to find reasons to come to the park, but the trade thing itself is an adrenaline boost.

"It’s almost like you want to prove to your teammates you deserve to be traded for. You want to justify the trade. It’s every day. It’s a weird, weird feeling. So he’s already there."

All eyes are on Quintana whether he’s pitching in a big game or not. He’s the new kid on the block, the biggest name moved during trade season so far. So if anything, he might need to scale back.

"He’s very focused," Quintana's former White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He’s a quiet competitor. He’s not going to show you a lot of emotion, but I imagine he’ll be pumped to pitch these next two months."

Quintana might be more emotional than he lets on. He said he was nearly brought to tears when the White Sox played a video tribute for him in his return to his former home ballpark, and talk of the matchup with the Brewers brought a smile to his face more than once.

"If anyone saw him compete in the WBC this year against the U.S," Renteria said. "That’s him. Everyone is going to love him. He will compete with anyone.

"He’s going to do great because he’s a part of something special right now. We’re going to get there, too."

The White Sox might get there soon, considering they have a ton of prospects, but the Cubs are there now, competing for a second consecutive division title after using some of their prized prospects to acquire Quintana. Cubs manager Joe Maddon isn’t shy to draw a line between his team’s second-half success (11-2) and the deal that brought the lefty to Wrigley Field.

"I think it figures in more than people realize," Maddon said.

Actually, it’s become pretty obvious: The combination of the All-Star break and the addition of Quintana has turned the Cubs' season around. And Maddon knows what his new rotation member is going through as that pennant-race feeling heats up.

"It’s invigorating," he said. "Once you get a taste, nothing else really satisfies."

That’s where Quintana stands right now. Instead of playing two more months and going home, he’s itching for that extra 30 days in October.

He’s been working toward this moment for half a decade. Who knew it would come on the other side of town?

"The approach doesn’t change, but the adrenaline does," Quintana said. "It’s exciting, really exciting for me, the opportunity for me to pitch in first place, for the Cubs.

"[Friday] is a big night."