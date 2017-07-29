Rare second-half loss nothing for Cubs to panic about

MILWAUKEE -- You didn't think the Chicago Cubs were going to win games at an .846 percentage the whole second half, did you? They dropped just their third contest since the All-Star break, but none of the losses have been due to starting pitching, including Friday's thrilling 2-1 defeat to the second-place Milwaukee Brewers. As long as the Cubs keep throwing the ball the way they have, they'll win a lot more than they'll lose. Ultimately, that should be the takeaway from the defeat.

"Give them credit, but give us credit for keeping them at two runs in spite of how well they hit the ball early on," manager Joe Maddon said.

The Cubs barely registered at the plate against Brewers lefty starter Brent Suter, and Cubs pitchre Jose Quintana wasn't exactly at his sharpest, but nonetheless Chicago was in the game until the end, in part because Quintana made some big pitches when he needed to. That has been the theme of the second half so far, even as a Cubs starter lost a game for the first time since the break.

Jose Quintana, left, gave up just two runs in six innings Friday but got no run support and suffered his first loss as Cub. Tannen Maury/EPA

"He got through it," Maddon said of the lefty Quintana. "He started varying speeds better in the latter part of the game, that's why he got a little bit quicker innings."

Quintana lasted six, giving up four hits and three walks but only two runs. It should have been enough to win, but the Cubs' offense didn't cooperate. Still, that shouldn't deter anyone from believing the Cubs will be fine despite the Brewers pulling within a half-game of first place in the National League Central. A starting ERA of 2.54 in the second half is all you need to know about Chicago's turnaround. Understanding that, Quintana still wasn't exactly pleased with himself.

"They're a contending team," he said. "Every game counts. ... Was a tough night for me."

If a tough night is two runs over six innings, the Cubs will take it every time. Quintana was looking forward to a pennant-race game and he got one as the atmosphere at Miller Park was electric. His results were good enough, and the Cubs' bullpen -- led by a 1-2-3 seventh inning from Hector Rondon -- kept it close. The way the Cubs have been playing, this is a pothole, not a fall down a ravine.

At 11-3 since the break, the Cubs saw a nine-game road winning streak come to an end. Two of those losses can be pinned on the offense, one on the bullpen. Their starting staff is leading the way and one defeat won't change that. And to think, Kyle Schwarber still had that chance to extend the game or put the Cubs in front in the game's final at-bat. He came up short, one of the few times he has since returning from the minors.

"It was a cool moment," he said of standing in against Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel. "Everyone was into it. It was a fun little battle right there. He got me."