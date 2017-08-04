Too soon? Nope, Nationals-Cubs really is a playoff preview

CHICAGO -- It might be premature to call this weekend’s series between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals a first-round playoff preview, but if any early August matchup in 2017 could be defined that way, it’s this one.

The Nationals have a double-digit lead atop the National League East, but they have little chance of catching the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL's best overall record. That means Washington is pretty much locked into the No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, the Cubs have to hold off the Milwaukee Brewers to be the No. 3 seed and enter Friday 1½ games up on their NL Central rivals. Still, the Cubs remain the overwhelming favorites to repeat as Central champs, with FiveThirtyEight.com giving Chicago a 79 percent chance of winning the division while giving the Brewers about a 10 percent chance of beating out the Cubs.

With that in mind, let’s see what could matter this weekend -- and again in October, when the Cubs and Nationals could meet with much more at stake.

Justin Wilson vs. Bryce Harper/Daniel Murphy

The Cubs said all the right things after acquiring Wilson, a left-handed reliever, from the Detroit Tigers in regard to him helping them get to the playoffs again, but there’s little doubt his real value could come in the postseason. Southpaws Brian Duensing and Mike Montgomery might face Washington's dangerous duo of left-handed hitters earlier on in games, but when push comes to shove, expect the Cubs to roll out Wilson.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Wilson’s fastball has been clutch for the 29-year-old this season, particularly against lefties, who are 6-for-27 (.222) in at-bats that end on that pitch. He says it’s his sequence and variety of pitches that have made a difference.

“I’ve used my four-seam fastball well, but with that, I’ve slowed hitters down a little bit more with a slower slider, which has helped,” Wilson explained earlier this week. “It’s another pitch they have to worry about, which makes my fastball look better.”

And where Wilson can come in handy against those lefties is getting them to swing and miss. He ranks seventh in baseball in that category (min. 25 appearances as a reliever), inducing them to miss 38.7 percent of the time. For perspective, the league average is 25.2 percent against lefties. Wilson also has finished lefties off, earning a strikeout 65.5 percent of the time when he gets two strikes. The MLB average in that category is 42.5 percent.

Combined, Harper and Murphy have faced Wilson only a handful of times, without much success (0-for-7), but those matchups are bound to increase this weekend.

Cubs vs. right-handed pitching

The Cubs are great against left-handed starters, sporting an 18-7 record against them this season, but they still struggle against the league's better right-handers. Overall, they’re four games under .500 when a righty starts. They know they’ll see righty Tanner Roark on Friday, but it’s unclear if Max Scherzer (neck) will pitch this weekend, and Stephen Strasburg (arm) won’t return for the series.

The Cubs rank 14th in the NL with a .240 batting average against righties this season. Their on-base percentage isn’t much better, ranking 13th in the National League. The Cubs feature several key players -- think Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez -- with OBPs under .300 against right-handed pitching. Plate discipline could be key against righties this weekend, and in October.

Cubs 'pen vs. Nats 'pen

Lefty reliever Justin Wilson could play a big part against Washington's dangerous left-handed hitters. Jon Durr/Getty Images

One is getting better while the other has shown some cracks since the All-Star break. No group of relievers was worse in the first half than those employed by Washington. They ranked last in several categories -- including ERA -- by a wide margin. But since the trade for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, the Nationals have been better.

Before the trade, Washington’s bullpen had an ERA of 5.31. Since then, the Nationals rank eighth in the NL at 4.35. Meanwhile, the Cubs still rank second overall with a 3.36 bullpen ERA, but as Thursday’s game showed, it’s been an inconsistent stretch. Chicago relievers were great in Milwaukee last weekend, but before and after that series, it’s been rocky.

What was once a clear advantage in favor of the Cubs might slowly be evening out as Washington added another reliever, right-hander Brandon Kintzler, at about the same time Chicago added Wilson. Both teams should be stronger for it.

The cat-and-mouse game between the teams begins Friday and might continue a couple of months from now, and even though we might not see the pitching matchups this weekend that we would in the postseason, it’s still a tantalizing matchup: two powerhouse teams in an October dress rehearsal.