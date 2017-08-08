What's wrong with Carl Edwards Jr.? Cubs reliever says 'it happens'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Chicago Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. believes -- make that knows -- his turbulent time on the mound will pass. And he's not going to give in to his struggles, nor will his manager "run away from him."

"It happens," he said on Monday before the Cubs played the San Francisco Giants. "You look at it. There aren't too many guys that are going to go through this game perfect. There was never a thought in my head that I was going to go the whole year and not have a scuffle. That's all that's going on right now. I have plenty of time to make up for it. I feel like I'm still there mentally, focused and everything. Guess it's just my time."

His time came up in a bad way over the weekend when Edwards bottomed out, giving up a grand slam to Washington Nationals catcher Matt Wieters on Sunday, after hitting a man to force in the tying run. It's all been part of some larger struggles, which go back to before the All-Star break. Since July 1, Edwards has a 6.92 ERA, while walking 14 in 13 innings pitched. In his mind, it's not mechanical, it's not mental, it just is.

"I'm good. I'm kind of happy this is happening right now," Carl Edwards Jr. said of his struggles since July 1. "I'll be fine." Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

"I know myself better than anyone," Edwards stated. "What I'm going to do is just go out there and just attack guys. No more nibbling, trying to be the perfect guy. I'm just going to put it out there. If they hit it, they hit it. If I get away with it, I get away with it. If they strikeout, they strikeout. I'm not going to pressure myself."

And neither is his manager. Joe Maddon stands firmly behind Edwards -- even if some fans are jumping off the bandwagon. But that doesn't mean Maddon is oblivious to the situation, as he'll attempt to give the righty a breather before throwing him back into the fire. Edwards didn't pitch on Monday and might not on Tuesday, and next time he does, it'll be quick -- at least that's the plan.

"When guys are struggling, get them in and get them out," Maddon said. "This is one of the best young relief pitchers in the National League. ... He's had a couple tough moments. It happens to every good reliever. Stuff-wise, it's hard to beat his stuff. I have not lost any confidence in him."

Even with his struggles, the opposition is hitting just .142 off Edwards this season, but it's those walks that have hurt him the most. Maddon has talked to the reliever and is satisfied Edwards is not beating himself up too much, nor does he have that deer-in-headlights look in the clubhouse. He's more determined than down.

"When the ball leaves my hand, I know the nine guys behind me have my back," he said. "I'm good. I'm kind of happy this is happening right now. I'll be fine."

Maddon added: "A big part of our success moving forward this year and in the future is based on him and his abilities. I've seen all good relievers go through these moments. All the good ones I've ever had. What you do is keep throwing him out there like a good shooter in basketball, and he's going to be fine. He just needs that next good moment to get him right again."

When that moment will come is anyone's guess. The issue isn't his struggling, it's that it's lasted more than a few days. But the Cubs are still confident he'll return to form sooner rather than later.

"Hitters go through slumps, pitchers go through slumps, managers go through slumps, writers go through slumps," Maddon said. "I love the guy, absolutely love him."