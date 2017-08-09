'It's The Willson Show': Inside Contreras' rise to stardom with the Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Any team in baseball could have had the reigning National League Player of the Week for just $50,000. That's all it would have cost to acquire Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras back in December 2014, when he was Rule 5 draft eligible.

Even the Cubs didn't know what they had, because Contreras wasn't close to the player he is now, not even as a prospect. His development began that winter -- after he failed to be gobbled up at the winter meetings, where the Rule 5 draft takes place every December.

"In my opinion, what clicked was playing in the Venezuelan winter league in 2014 when he was around veteran guys down there," said Jason McLeod, the club's vice president of amateur scouting and player development. "When he came to spring training [in 2015] he talked about that experience and how good that was for him. We saw a different guy."

Contreras won the Double-A batting title in 2015, homered on his first pitch he saw in the big leagues in 2016, helped his team win a World Series and has now gone on a monster tear that could garner him some MVP votes. He even passed one of his idols, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, for most home runs (32) for a Venezuelan-born player in his first 175 career games in the process. Contreras did it in dramatic fashion, too, hitting two long balls in his 175th game on Sunday to surpass Cabrera.

Don't tell him that's a trivial milestone.

Willson Contreras hit more home runs in his first 175 games than any other Venezuelan-born player. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

"Oh no, that was a big deal to me," Contreras said this week. "I watched him growing up. I still watch him."

Statistics aren't the only thing similar between the two Venezuelan players, as others -- even opponents -- have started to take notice of the 25-year-old catcher.

"It looks like he's taken a page out of Miguel Cabrera's book," Giants catcher Buster Posey said. "I'd be interested to know if that's someone he grew up watching or watches now. The setup is the same."

Posey knows a thing or two about being a great backstop, and though the five-time All-Star wasn't exactly declaring a passing of the torch, he realizes what Contreras is all about. Posey and Yadier Molina are considered the elite class of catchers in the National League, but now they might have some company.

"He has a tremendous amount of talent," Posey said. "He has a rocket for an arm. The power is off the charts. Lot of talent and lot of tools. There's about the same amount of age difference between me and Yadi as there is between me and Willson. He's going to be a good one."

If opponents are taking notice you better believe his teammates have something to say about him. One stated Contreras has become a "must watch" from the dugout, while others are simply impressed with his development. He's throwing runners out, calling a better game and crushing baseballs.

"I like how his approach has changed," pitcher Jon Lester said. "He's maturing. He's figuring it out. And, yes, his setup looks a lot like Cabrera."

Ben Zobrist added: "It seems like every game he's doing something offensively to make a huge impact, at least since the All-Star break. Since [then], it's been like The Willson Show."

Manager Joe Maddon concurs. Without Contreras filling up the box score, there's little chance the Cubs take over first place in the NL Central.

"What he's doing offensively, we needed all of that to be in the position we're in now," Maddon said. "Really taking on a leadership role among the group."

More than one person mentioned Contreras ascending in the locker room. The timing, of course, corresponds with veteran Miguel Montero being traded to Toronto in late June. At one time Montero took Contreras under his wing, but the student has graduated. There's little doubt, at this moment, he's the most valuable Cub of 2017. Just listen to more of how his teammates describe him and his game:

Zobrist: "Last year I felt like it was coming. When you watch his batting practice it was so impressive. He can go the other way -- with the same swing. Now he just needed to mature."

Jason Heyward: "Hitting is hard, baseball is hard. His approach is very simple. He's content with driving the ball up the middle or the other way. He's aggressive but in the strike zone."

Rizzo: "It's someone that's blossoming. It's fun to watch. He's a legitimate threat every time he comes to the plate. It deepens our lineup even more."

There's little chance Contreras will finish as a finalist for league MVP. His streak simply began too late, but he should get some votes. If the Cubs win their division, then their most valuable player should be recognized. Where he finishes in the voting is anyone's guess, as he thinks he still has a good six weeks left in him. The always-enthusiastic Contreras smiled when asked if the rigors of catching might hamper his energy.

"That's something I hope I have my whole life," Contreras said. "When I cross the line all my energy comes from heart, comes from who I want to be. I come to win. If we're going to win another World Series it can take all my energy."

The Cubs are grateful, and fortunate, another team isn't reaping the benefits of his talent. A converted infielder with little going for him at the lower levels of the Cubs' minor league system, he changed his whole mindset and game. Now he bats cleanup for the defending world champions, all because no other team took a chance on him. The Cubs are grateful indeed.

"When [the new front office] came here in 2012 he was a long ways from where he is now," McLeod said. "He was very enthusiastic and passionate, so there were actually a lot of things behind the plate that had to be calmed down.

"[Now] there is a more mature approach to the way he was going about things. We're lucky for it because he was Rule 5 eligible [in 2014]. Anyone could have had him for $50,000."