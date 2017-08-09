'We have to get sharper': Maddon not happy with Cubs' loss to Giants

Buster Posey gives San Francisco an early edge with a three-run long ball in the first inning and the Giants hold on to top the Cubs 6-3. (1:08)

SAN FRANCISCO -- With the division race tightening by the day, it’s not exactly a good time for the Chicago Cubs to play sloppy baseball. In other words, the baseball they played in the first half of 2017.

After a 6-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday -- just a day after a sloppy win -- manager Joe Maddon didn’t hold back his displeasure.

"We're playing like that .500 team we were in the first half,” Maddon said. “And I don't like it. We [have] to get sharper.”

Bad defense will annoy Maddon as much as anything, and after watching top defenders like Jason Heyward and Javier Baez make miscues this week, the manager is miffed at what he’s seeing. But they haven’t been the only culprits, far from it.

“I’ve talked about it from Day 1 of spring training,” Maddon said. “For us to get back to the promise land, we have to catch the ball. Maybe not at the level we did last year, but a lot better than we have to this point.”

"We're playing like that .500 team we were in the first half," Joe Maddon said. "And I don't like it." AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Baez misplayed a ball in the first inning on Tuesday, moments before starter Jose Quintana gave up a three-run homer to Buster Posey. That margin turned out to be the difference in the game. Later, Ian Happ let a ball get under his glove, plating an insurance run for the Giants. Maddon was asked if this is where they miss the ailing Addison Russell (foot).

“Addison is a starting shortstop for a reason and he’s very good at it,” Maddon said. “That way you can move Javy around and give guys breaks, which also matters.”

Baez might be the more spectacular fielder with the better arm, but Russell is the more reliable one with the glove. Told of his manager’s comments, first baseman Anthony Rizzo couldn’t disagree with the defense-first strategy. It’s essential.

“Making errors is not the formula to win games,” Rizzo said. “We can’t make errors and think we’ll win games.”

That’s stating the obvious, which means knowing and doing are two different things for the Cubs right now. With the St. Louis Cardinals on a four-game win streak and the Pittsburgh Pirates taking their past three, only 3½ games separate four teams in the National League Central. The last thing the Cubs want is a four-team race -- two was already looking tough enough.

Better play is once again needed, though Rizzo is preaching a level perspective.

“We’re not going to ride that roller coaster that hard this half,” he said. “It’s going to be fun. We’ll be ready for it, but we have to worry about ourselves.”