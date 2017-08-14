Survive and advance (in the division): Cubs reclaim sole ownership of first place

PHOENIX -- It's over. The worst of the Chicago Cubs' schedule is behind them. They survived it. Now they're heading home from their final West Coast trip of the season in first place. Alone.

The St. Louis Cardinals caught up to the Cubs for a day but slipped right back into second after losing to the Atlanta Braves while Chicago won its series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-2 victory on Sunday in the regular-season finale between the clubs.

This one felt bigger.

A road series win, against a playoff team, right after the Cubs lost their cleanup hitter and starting catcher.

"The best teams out there find a way to pick up the slack or at least bridge the gap until we can get a guy like [Willson Contreras] back," said Jake Arrieta, Sunday's winning pitcher.

The Cubs are finding ways to win, even if it's not always pretty. That middle game against the Diamondbacks qualified as ugly. But what about this Cubs season has been pretty? Virtually nothing.

Kyle Schwarber is still striking out a ton, including seven times in a row from Saturday to Sunday. Javier Baez is hitting huge home runs, as he did on Sunday with a three-run blast, but then making bizarre errors in the field (see: the sixth inning of Saturday's loss). Meanwhile, reliever Carl Edwards Jr. continues his Jekyll and Hyde routine but looks like he might be coming around again.

Then there's Kris Bryant.

Tired of talking about his pinkie injury, he got on base in 13 of 15 plate appearances at Chase Field. He's heating up at the right time.

"[Bryant] is getting locked in," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "That's fun to watch ... 3-3 road trip, West Coast, August, I'll take it."

You better believe Maddon will take it. The Cardinals still have to come out west, as do the Milwaukee Brewers. Trips like that, this late in the season, have a tendency to be difficult. But that's all in the past for the Cubs. Consider this: Their next four series are against current last-place teams, and the two after that come against fourth-place teams.

"It really is difficult to [travel out west]," Maddon said. "[But] I don't look at breaks at the [game] schedule. I don't do that. I don't believe in that stuff. I always prefer us playing better teams. There's always a trap in that thought."

Sure, there will be a game or two the Cubs are caught napping when they take on the Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies over the next couple of weeks. But if they don't win more than they lose, it'll be a shock. Their offense might not be consistent, but the Cubs are now getting positive performances out of the backbone of their lineup every night. Their defense got too much credit last season, while their offense was actually shaky at times -- just as it is now.

The Cubs became the Cubs of today because of their starting pitching. It's back. It has been back since the All-Star break. They can survive everything else.

"Two nights in a row," Maddon said. "[Jon] Lester was outstanding. Jake was outstanding."

Remember when the soon-to-be free agent Arrieta was losing money with every passing start? It looks like he has gained a lot of it back, and then some, as suitors will like this version of the righty. He's pitching at a lower velocity but figuring out how to get guys out. And every once in a while, there's an uptick on his fastball, which comes in handy. But his bread and butter is still his off-speed stuff. It had movement in and out of the strike zone on Sunday, baffling Diamondbacks hitters when Arrieta needed it most. He came out after only 91 pitches because Maddon is saving him for bigger games. That is Maddon's style.

"There's more left, but you still have to get to that point," Arrieta said. "We can't assume we're in October. I still have my best pitching ahead of me, and I think a lot of guys in this room are in the same boat. Not just from our arms but guys in the lineup. I feel like there is room to improve."

It's really the same narrative the Cubs have told all season. Some individuals can play better, yet they're in first place despite underachieving. And now everyone has a chance to max out because the schedule will allow for it. But Maddon did mention one thing in particular he would like to see stabilize.

"We have to become a more consistent group moving the baseball, force the other team into some mistakes," Maddon said.

If any one player symbolizes the up-and-down nature of the offense, it's Baez. Pitch after pitch, out of the strike zone, he'll swing and miss -- but throw him one anywhere near the zone and you can kiss it goodbye. Sunday's three-run blast went 463 feet and was the big moment in the game.

"I was looking for a breaking ball this last at-bat, and he finally threw it over the plate," Baez said.

Maddon offered his take on Baez.

"There's times he can be frustrating, other times he hits three-run home runs in the upper tank," Maddon said.

That about sums up the offense this year. But here we are in mid-August with plenty of home games left, mostly against sub.-500 teams, and the Cubs are in control of their playoff fate. The Cardinals have had it easy lately, but at least on paper it gets harder for them. Now it's the Cubs' turn to gobble up wins against some bad teams -- as long as they don't have a letdown. And how could they? Too much is at stake. Maddon might not say it outright, but he knows the tide should be turning because his team has survived the worst.

"We're out west, [St. Louis is] back home," Maddon said. "I thought they would be here to the very end. It's going to be an interesting finish to the Central this year."