Cubs' search for a leadoff man might finally be over, thanks to Jon Jay

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo each homer to help the Cubs past the Reds 15-5 in the first game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field. (0:51)

CHICAGO -- His teammates wanted him to "go for it," but that's not Chicago Cubs outfielder Jon Jay’s style. After a single, double and triple in his first three at-bats against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night, the team's latest leadoff hitter truly wasn't obsessing about hitting for the cycle.

That's just not how he operates.

"I wasn't thinking about that," Jay said after the Cubs' 15-5 win. "I really don't pay attention to it. I'm not worried about that at all.

"Everyone was [saying], 'Take a shot, take a shot,' because they know how I am."

In other words, they knew he wouldn't swing for the fences unless encouraged -- and maybe not even then. If Javier Baez has flair on the field, and John Lackey is a must-quote off of it, then Jay is the complete opposite in both respects. He plays the game with a quiet professionalism and hates talking about himself afterward. He was forced to on Monday, after a huge night that included an intentional walk that denied him another chance at that cycle, despite the game being out of reach at the time.

"There was a base open," Jay said nonchalantly. "They were just playing the game."

Leadoff man Jon Jay had three hits, including a run-scoring triple in the fourth, for the Cubs on Monday night. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Jay doesn't like talking about himself, but his teammates and manager recognize his contributions.

"Great, great professional teammate," Anthony Rizzo said. "Great person, works hard, sets an example for everyone in here. ... He grinds at-bats, has professional at-bats every single night."

Manager Joe Maddon added: "He's done a great job. Good at-bats. Hitting the ball hard, not just singles."

Rizzo and Kris Bryant had big nights, too, homering back to back, and Baez capped the scoring with an eighth-inning home run of his own. But it was Jay's performance that could have the most important effect on the Cubs, because it might help end a search. Maddon has looked far and wide throughout his roster this year for a leadoff hitter to replace 2016 hero Dexter Fowler, and it took him well into the second half to land on Jay.

"He wants to play, loves to play and he's definitely stirred our drink," Maddon said.

Jay wasn't the first choice, but he might be the best. Even before Monday, Maddon had indicated that Jay would be his guy at the top of the lineup if the postseason were beginning. He's come a long way from just being the Cubs' fourth outfielder.

"I feel comfortable in every spot," Jay said. "I've hit first, ninth, eighth. I've done it all. Just trying to be consistent."

Now, before you're critical of Maddon for reaching this conclusion only after using a major league-high nine other leadoff men this year, consider that coming into Monday's game, Jay was hitting only .231 with a .303 on-base percentage while batting first in the order. It hasn't become a clear decision until lately. The good news? Maddon doesn't have to sit him against lefties, as his .391 on-base percentage against them this season plays just fine. He just has to stay consistent and get some rest every once in a while. And Jay has been every bit the leader the Cubs knew he would be when they signed him.

"He's done a lot of other things, talking to younger players, mentoring," Maddon said.

At least Jay can take that compliment: "Just trying to be someone that when I go out there, they know what they can get," Jay said. "It's a good feeling when your teammates can count on you."

Now about that cycle.

With fans standing in the bottom of the eighth inning, after a long night, Jay strode to the plate. Here was his chance to make history, but he would have none of that "go for it" mentality. He flied out to center field. Afterward, it was suggested to him that a Baez-type swing might have been in order. No one on the Cubs swings harder.

"That would have been a better plan right there," Jay said, nodding with some approval before returning to his team-first attitude. "We got the win, so it's cool."