Kris Bryant returns to MVP form as Cubs make playoff push

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant might not repeat as MVP, thanks in large part to a season in which several other National League players have put up monster numbers. In a way, Bryant has flown under the radar despite playing for the first-place and defending champion Cubs -- at least until a recent tear.

The result of Bryant's surge? His 2017 on-base plus slugging (.940) looks very similar to his OPS from 2016 (.939), which won him MVP honors.

"You are who you are, and at the end of the year, that's how things will turn out," Bryant said recently. "I believe that as a team, too. We're a winning team and a playoff team, and at the end of the year, that's where we'll be. I'm a big believer in having faith in our abilities, especially mine."

Bryant is as humble as superstars come, but he does not lack confidence. None of the greats do, of course, and a key component to Bryant's success comes from having the confidence to work through tough stretches. He embraces the struggle.

"A guy I look to is Bryce Harper," Bryant explained. "His MVP year, he hits 42 [home runs in 2015], then he hits 24. It's just the peaks and valleys of the game, which make it so great. If you knew you were going to go out every year and hit 30 and .300, it wouldn't be as fun. I think with the struggles, you have to enjoy them because it makes the success that much better."

Kris Bryant raised his OPS from .895 to .946 during a 10-game span from Aug. 4-14. Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire

Embracing his struggles this season helped lead to Bryant's recent tear; he had a .667 on-base percentage over a seven-game stretch. So what changed during the Cubs' last road trip?

Believing.

"There's more power to a thought than actually going out there and practicing it a hundred times," Bryant explained. "It was me just trying to hit stuff up the middle, a line drive up the middle. When I was able to do that, I was like, 'Whoa.' I just went up there and thought that and I was able to do it. If I can continue to realize how powerful my thoughts can be, we're in a good spot. I took that and ran with it."

The power of suggestion isn't new, but often it comes from another party. That's not Bryant. He doesn't need much of an outside voice. There are few players in the game who are better at mentally and mechanically fixing themselves.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon saw Bryant's return to form as a physical adjustment.

"The way the bat is coming through the zone," Maddon said. "Really longer out front. Flatter out front. The bat stays in the zone longer, as opposed to coming in and out quick."

The timing of Bryant's hot stretch could not have been better. He picked it up just as the Cubs lost their hottest hitter, catcher Willson Contreras, to a hamstring injury. Maddon was hopeful other Cubs would galvanize around the injury, and at least one player thinks it somehow contributed to Bryant's tear.

"Sometimes when guys go down, it benefits some people in certain ways," right fielder Jason Heyward said. "He doesn't see the [bad] effects of the loss of Willson. The guys behind him see it [differently] without Contreras in there. But [Bryant] just took off."

Bryant doesn't necessarily view it that way. He hasn't "stepped up" his game so much as made the right adjustments. His success is helping keep the Cubs afloat while Contreras and shortstop Addison Russell return from injury -- and others find their groove.

"It's kind of a fine line," he said. "When someone that important goes down, you don't want to go out there and say, 'OK, I have to try really hard,' because usually when you do, nothing happens from that. But I've been feeling really good at the plate, seeing pitches, working counts, getting on base. I just don't want to fall into the trap of going out there and trying hard because Willson is down.

"Lately I've been ready for my pitch and laying off the ones I should be. It's that simple."

Maybe for him it is.