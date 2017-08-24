Who will be the Cubs X-factor down the stretch?

Kyle Schwarber lifts a home run to left field to add on to the Cubs' lead over the Reds. (0:37)

CINCINNATI -- It happens every October, sometimes in September. There's that one player who makes a difference in the pennant race that no one saw coming. He's on the team, but you just can't predict his impact. One silver lining amid all the injuries the Chicago Cubs are dealing with currently is the opportunity they're opening for some players who could be that X-factor down the stretch.

In Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds, the Cubs had a few of those potential X-factor players help them to their fifth straight victory.

First, there was Mike Montgomery, filling in for the injured Jon Lester. He could be the X-factor two years running, considering he was the unexpected Game 7 closer in the World Series last fall. All he did was pitch six scoreless innings against the Reds as a starter, as his value could come there or as a reliever again -- and on a moment's notice.

"I feel like I am mentally [ready]," Montgomery said after the game about either role. "Physically there are some challenges you have to face."

Perhaps the X-factor will be found on offense. Manager Joe Maddon mixes and matches his batting order so often you never know who could be the hero. On Wednesday, backup Tommy La Stella filled in more than admirably for reigning MVP Kris Bryant, who is nursing a hand injury. La Stella walked with the bases loaded, then homered, then hit a smash to first base. He's ready for his role as well -- whatever that might be.

Tommy La Stella starred in Wednesday's win, driving in three runs. David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports

"Anytime I get in there I feel comfortable," La Stella said of his season. "Being comfortable in my approach and trying not to do too much."

La Stella's .402 on-base percentage and .869 OPS in limited action this season scream X-factor, considering a late inning pinch-hit opportunity is always waiting and available in a National League playoff game.

Perhaps the real X-factor from a year ago was slugger Kyle Schwarber. No one knew what to expect from him after he returned from a serious knee injury, then he hit .412 in the World Series. He could certainly be that guy again after many wrote him off this season. He hit his 21st home run on Wednesday and recently saw his batting average rise above .200.

Maddon looks at the big picture and sees a team winning despite some injuries, role players getting a confidence boost and his walking wounded getting extra rest. He'll try to turn a negative into a positive. So far, it's working.

"The guys that are hurt are going to come back and be kind of fresh," Maddon said before the game. "We intend on playing a couple more months. We've held serve well."

Not everything is perfect, of course. Righty Hector Rondon gave up three home runs in the ninth inning on Wednesday and lefty Justin Wilson had his first confidence-building inning, though the Cubs were up 9-0 when he entered the game. He still has a ways to go, but who knows. Maybe those guys can be the X-factors down the stretch.

That's the beauty of baseball. You don't know where the contribution will come from, and sometimes it's from players who struggled previously. Not many did on Monday, including La Stella. He could give Bryant another day off if need be.

"When [Bryant] goes down it's a big hit to the offense but we had it rolling 1-9, even [Montgomery] was swinging it," Maddon said.

"Collectively we were going through a down period [in the first half]. It's starting to turn for us at the right time."