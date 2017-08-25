Cubs find variety of ways to come up short

Jose Peraza scores two as his double bounces over the wall to give the Reds a 3-2 lead in the eighth against the Cubs. (0:29)

CINCINNATI -- Maybe it was Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon’s fault his team lost Thursday’s game to the Cincinnati Reds after he failed to employ his top defensive outfield in the eighth inning of a one-run game. Or perhaps fingers should point toward reliever Pedro Strop, who gave up the lead that same inning after getting the two first batters out. Then there was Jon Jay, who inexplicably tried to steal second base in the ninth inning with the Cubs down by two.

In other words, there was plenty of blame to go around in the 4-2 loss which snapped a five-game win streak. The good news is that these days the Cubs are in a position to survive such a perfect storm of mistakes.

“Two outs nobody on and he was throwing the ball great,” Maddon said of Strop. “It’s one those things that happens in this game. Strop has been pitching great but [Jose] Peraza hitting the ball right there, in those circumstances, was the last thing we saw coming. We had everything on the other side.”

Jon Jay's attempt to steal in the ninth while down by two was one of a litany of Cubs mistakes. David Kohl/USA Today Sports

The Cubs were up 2-1, but Strop loaded the bases with Peraza coming to the plate. Their defense set up shallow and toward right field. He hit it deep to left-center, and despite a long sprint, center fielder Ian Happ couldn’t snare it.

“We were in and oppo[site field] a little bit and he put a good swing on that ball and put it right in no-man’s land,” Happ said afterward. “I ran to a place where I had an opportunity and just couldn’t haul it in.”

Could Albert Almora Jr. have tracked it down? Probably not, but we’ll never know.

“It’s a one-run lead,” Maddon explained of not changing his outfield. “If they tie it I want the lefties up against [Reds closer Raisel] Iglesias.”

Some might find that backward-thinking. Is it best to have the better bats in the lineup or better gloves when nursing such a slim margin? Then again, who could have predicted Strop would melt down after getting the first two out in the inning?

A blunder no one can debate was Jay’s attempted steal of second with one out in the ninth inning and Chicago down by that final margin.

“He went on his own,” Maddon said. “He’s thinking they’re playing behind. He’s thinking they’re not going to throw. They did.”

No matter the odds, it wasn’t worth the risk. But here’s the thing: every team -- even the good ones -- lose games like this. If the Cubs were trailing by three or four games in the division rather than three up on Milwaukee in the National League Central, a loss like this really could be devastating. As long as these kinds of games happen no more than once in a long while, there’s not a lot to be concerned about.

A questionable managerial decision, a perfectly placed hit and a rare mental mistake by a veteran. These aren’t habitual happenings with the Cubs despite their sometimes poor play this year.

“If you carry this with you until tomorrow, then it can be that game [that carries over],” Maddon said. “If you drop it in the waste can it can’t be that game. You win hard for 30 [minutes], lose hard for 30, then move on. It’s how you treat a loss like tonight. If you give it way more weight than it deserves then it can follow you around.”

So the Cubs will trash this one, though if they lose the division by a game, it’ll be remembered for various breakdowns. One of these games is OK. Several in a small time frame are not. How the Cubs respond is as important as anything. Thursday’s starter, Jake Arrieta, was asked if the loss could come back to haunt his team.

“It’s easy to yes, but we’re the team in first place,” he said. “We won five or six in a row and lost a tough one, but we go into Philly still feeling pretty good about the way we’re throwing the ball, swinging the bats and catching the ball. Even though it was a tough loss, we’re still feeling good about where we’re at.”