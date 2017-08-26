Cubs wondering what to expect from Jose Quintana

Rhys Hoskins continues his hot streak as he mashes a two-run homer in the first inning. It's Hoskins ninth homer in only 16 career games. (0:25)

PHILADELPHIA -- The 'Q' on the back of Chicago Cubs lefty Jose Quintana's jersey during Players Weekend shouldn't be mistaken for a '0' -- though that pretty much sums up how he pitched in Friday's 7-1 loss to the team with the worst record in baseball.

Quintana gave up six runs in the first two innings, forcing the Cubs' lineup to potentially press at the plate trying to catch up. The result was 14 strikeouts on offense and a bad defeat for the Cubs one day after they gave away a game in Cincinnati.

"First inning, I threw more fastballs than breaking balls," Quintana said after the loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. "Too much behind [in] the count. When that happens, everything [bad] can happen behind you."

The numbers say Quintana has been OK since being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the White Sox at the All-Star break, but since his dominant first outing with the Cubs, he simply hasn't passed the eye test.

"The biggest difference is that curveball was really pertinent," manager Joe Maddon said of that first start as a Cub. "I just haven't seen the breaking ball as relevant as it was in that first game. He needs to regain the feel for that pitch because otherwise they're just sitting fastball most of the time."

The trend line of Jose Quintana's performance isn't providing the Cubs with good news. John Geliebter/USA Today Sports

Actually, it's not that the curveball has been all that bad, but it seems Quintana has lost confidence in it. As he said after the game, he's relying on his fastball too much. According to ESPN Stats & Information, seven of nine hits off him Friday came against his fastball, including a long home run by rookie Rhys Hoskins. The Phillies were 2-for-5 off his curve -- so not much was fooling them.

"The last two starts were good and [we] got results," Quintana said. "Tonight was a battle for me. That's not good. We have lot of games ahead and a lot of outings and I'll try to do my best. Try to put my team in a good position. That's the reason I'm here."

In his debut for the Cubs on July 16, Quintana set the bar pretty high as he struck out 12 while shutting out the Orioles over seven innings. But in seven starts since then, his ERA is 5.31 over 39 innings.

Considering those numbers, some will already declare the trade, one in which the Cubs sent the White Sox their top two prospects, a bust. That's premature considering Eloy Jimenez hasn't sniffed the majors yet, and it isn’t as if Quintana is a rental to be judged on three months.

However, there are those in baseball still unsure what exactly the pitcher is long term. Some believe he's a No. 3 or even just a No. 4 in a contender's rotation. It's one thing to overspend on an elite arm -- Theo Epstein admitted as much on the day of the trade -- but if Quintana is just a semi-good innings eater, the Cubs can't be counting on him the way many thought they could.

Then again he has proven he can be dominant, and using that curveball more efficiently might help. Only nine of 20 curves he threw Friday were in the strike zone, though that's not all bad news if he's ahead in the count and it has some bite. Philadelphia hitters chased it just once.

"It got better as the game went on," catcher Alex Avila said. "It's something we've been working on the past few starts, getting more consistent with that breaking pitch. Usually it's one of his bread and butters."

Maybe it's the pennant race. The last time Quintana was in one, with the White Sox in 2012, he also faltered down the stretch, but he was a rookie just learning his craft. Since then he has gobbled up innings, which is a nice trait. It's also how someone might describe John Lackey these days.

There has to be more. If all Quintana can be is a nice, quality-start type of pitcher, then perhaps the Cubs did give up too much in the deal. Time will tell, but for right now Quintana isn't the reliable arm Maddon saw on day one.

"The execution of the pitches just wasn't as clean as it was that first game," Maddon said.

That's where the Cubs are now: asking themselves where has that Quintana gone?