Do fans feel there's a dynasty in the works at Wrigley? Or is there an outbreak of agita on the North Side? Vote below!

Week 21: Last week's record: 3-3. Overall record: 69-60 (first in NL Central). Weekend update: Despite a 17-2 shellacking of Philly on Saturday, the Cubs' loss Sunday in the rubber game made for a disappointing week, considering their opponents.