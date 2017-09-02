Dillon Maples' towering season leads him to Wrigley Field

Watch Dillon Maples discuss making it to the big leagues after nearly quitting baseball. He began the season at Single-A and now he's pitching for the Cubs. Video by Jesse Rogers (1:34)

CHICAGO -- The epiphany came this past offseason, not long after Chicago Cubs farmhand Dillon Maples called his dad and contemplated quitting baseball. The big-armed prospect had almost had enough -- enough of the self-doubt and enough of a career 5.34 ERA in the minor leagues. The 2011 14th-round pick was just about done with baseball -- until he wasn't.

"This offseason I had this moment of clarity," the right-hander explained at Wrigley Field on Friday, his first day in the big leagues. "I knew this could be my last spring training with the Cubs. I could get released, and I decided right there and then, I was going to get out of my own way."

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer couldn't recall many players making the climb from Class A to the majors in the same season, but not many have produced as Maples has at three different minor league levels this year. It began with that moment in the winter that turned the North Carolina native's mind -- and possibly his career -- around.

"One of my buddies went to Coastal Carolina, so he and I went down there to get ready for the spring, and I remember being anxious to throw a live batting practice in January against these college guys, and some pros, and I remember thinking, 'This is dumb,'" Maples said. "Why get worked up about this?

"When I play basketball I just play, talking trash, just having fun. I was competing in every other facet of my life except on the mound. I decided I can't do that. I have to bring this attitude to the mound. Once I did that, I started getting results."

The Cubs' Dillon Maples had 100 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings across three levels of the minors in 2017. Brian Westerholt/Four Seam Images/AP Images

Those results have been eye-popping. In 63⅓ total innings between Class A, Double-A and Triple-A, Maples struck out exactly 100 batters before being called up to the big leagues. He had a decent curve but added a devastating slider. One scout said it's as good as any he's seen, anywhere.

"I wasn't going to bring it to spring training, but those last two weeks before camp it started working," Maples explained.

But more than the slider, more than any physical adjustments, the 25-year-old said he changed his mentality. Unprepared and anxious turned into prepared and confident.

"Every day is the same," Maples said. "It has to be the same. You know it's worked in the past. It's an easy way to turn to. Instead of calling all these people and stuff, which isn't bad, you have to have a fallback on something. It's your routine."

Maples isn't the first player to extol the virtues of a daily routine, just the latest. But most of the time, it takes a few seasons for a player to lock into a mindset where he can advance to the highest level of the game. Maples' rise has come in less than a calendar year -- since January, really.

"It's a pretty crazy 180," Maples said. "But the way this year has progressed, I kind of expected to be here. I shouldn't say I expected to be here, but I was ready."

The Cubs are ready to see what he can bring them in a pennant race. He is the only pitcher the Cubs called up from the minors when rosters expanded Friday, and you can bet manager Joe Maddon will test out his new bullpen toy when the opportunity is right.

"I want him to understand not to change anything," Maddon said before the Cubs' victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday. "You've gotten here and done a lot of good stuff to get here, don't think you have to do anything differently by being here.

"I'm looking forward to seeing it all."

Even in a pennant race, the Cubs say it's OK to take a moment and enjoy a good story. Hoyer isn't a fan of expanded September rosters, but sometimes a tale such as Maples' is too good to pass up.

"It's a really fun moment for us to see a guy like that, that was a really high-profile guy, went through ups and big downs, and for him to be here today," Hoyer said. "Those are the special moments you try to enjoy."

If the Cubs' front office is enjoying it, how do you think Maples feels? It wasn't long ago that he was riding the buses in the lowest level of the minor leagues and staying at, well, buggy hotels.

"We were in Clinton, Iowa," Maples recalls. "We had to switch hotels because of bug infestation. It was not livable.

"This time last year I was on a bus in the Midwestern League contemplating my future."

And now he's in the big leagues, where he's been told "they don't ever need to switch hotels."

"I know," Maples responds with a smile. "I'm looking forward to it."