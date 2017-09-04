Jake Arrieta is reminding us just how great he can be

PITTSBURGH -- It was just a few months ago that the idea of Jake Arrieta winning an award this season seemed as far from happening as the Chicago Cubs repeating as division champions. But here they are, in early September, having turned a 5.5-game All-Star break deficit into a 3.5-game lead in the National League Central, and Arrieta was just named August’s Pitcher of the Month.

The tide has certainly changed for player and team in a short amount of time.

“I joke with my friends,” Arrieta said. “I tell them how I think I’m going to finish the second half. I don’t know if I’ll verbalize that to [the media]. [But] I’m very confident.”

That quote from Arrieta wasn't on Sunday after he won the award for his play in August -- that was said on July 15, after his first start of the second half. He knew something the rest of us didn’t, because Arrieta’s ERA going into that game was 4.35, and his season to that point was hardly Player of the Month worthy. But after allowing just one earned run in that start, his ERA began to steadily decline. It has now dropped to 3.36 as Arrieta gets ready to take the mound in Pittsburgh on Monday night entering a new month -- his last before free agency.

“I still have my best pitching ahead of me,” Arrieta said in August.

The Cubs -- and his agent -- sure hope so, because Arrieta wasn’t himself for much of the first half. The same could be said for a lot of Cubs coming off their World Series victory, but it was Arrieta who stood to make a huge payday with a solid season. Two straight long playoff appearances combined with shorter offseasons zapped Arrieta’s velocity, which meant he had to reinvent himself. According to ESPN Stats and Information, his average fastball velocity is down over 2 mph since 2015, from 94.6 to 92.1 mph. That lack of zip showed up when Arrieta made mistakes. One of his toughest outings came on the road in Colorado on May 9, when he lasted just 3.2 innings, giving up nine hits and nine runs.

“I didn’t think it was good,” Arrieta said after that game. “Not at all. Just too many hittable pitches in the middle of the plate.”

Those hittable pitches used to be fouled off or swung through, but it took time to adjust to an average fastball of 92.1 mph. His agent, Scott Boras, insisted he could still be an elite pitcher at that speed. But when would we see it? Arrieta’s ERA after that game was 5.35. It climbed to a season-high 5.44 after his next start.

Slowly, he adjusted, but his attitude never changed. Like his team, frustration never set in.

“What good is the opposite going to do?” Arrieta said toward the end of May. “If you panic, if you’re worried, we still have to show up and play a game every day. There’s no time to panic.”

The further Arrieta got into the season, the more refined his delivery became. And whether he knew, he started to understand what he could get away with, considering his lowered velocity. Perfecting his unique, cross body pitching style enabled him to find the strike zone more, from 48.9 percent of the time over his 16 starts to 52.4 percent over his last 11. The movement of his pitches returned and though contact went up with more strikes he started keeping the ball in the park.

“Allowing myself to get on top of the baseball and drive it down through the strike zone, “Arrieta explained between starts in July as things started to turnaround. “When I do that it creates difficulty with the hitter.”

The result has been a stellar run since July 1, not just the All-Star break. His 1.69 ERA in his 11 starts over that span is the lowest in the game, and coincidence or not, he’s thrived since he moved on from catcher Miguel Montero who called him out for not holding runners on. Before Montero was traded to the Blue Jays on July 3, Arrieta had a 6.56 ERA in seven starts with him behind the plate, and base runners were 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts. For context, Arrieta has a 2.43 ERA on the season with all other catchers.

Then the progress culminated in August, when Arrieta compiled a 1.21 ERA over six starts.

It’s all a far cry from when he Arrieta was at his worst. Back then he had a cut on his thumb or sweat in his palms or whatever else wasn’t working for him in the first half. It just never felt right.

“Looked for some dry territory,” he said after giving up five hits and four runs for a losing decision against the Dodgers on May 26. “Some rosin, dirt, pants. Couldn’t find it. Tried to take something off, hit a guy in the back. Threw a curveball to the backstop.

“It’s a helpless feeling when you can’t put pressure on the ball and execute a pitch.”

It was always something for Arrieta until he simply figured things out. Time was his friend, not his enemy. And now he’s thriving again, just as he did in the second half of 2015. There (probably) won’t be a Cy Young award waiting for him in November, but there could be a big contract -- whether it’s with the Cubs or another club. Someone always pays, Arrieta has been known to say.

If things continue for him the way they have, then on Monday it’ll be the Pirates who might be paying in the form of a tough night in the batter’s box. Arrieta is back. And so are the first place Cubs.

“I’m always very confident in what I can do,” Arrieta said in late July. “If I pitch the way I’m capable, it’s tough for these guys to hit me.”

Arrieta has uttered those kinds of sentiments often in his career. He’s never lacked for confidence just as he’s never lacked for great stuff. Both are helping the Cubs when they need it most.