Cubs will be just fine if Jake Arrieta has to miss his next start

Aaron Boone says if Jake Arrieta is forced to miss a long period of time, then the Cubs will have a difficult time making it back to the World Series. (0:55)

PITTSBURGH -- The Chicago Cubs lost a poorly played game on Monday, but might have gotten the best news possible regarding starter Jake Arrieta as he’s hopeful not to miss a start after he left Monday's game with hamstring tightness.

But here’s the thing about the Cubs so far this season: They’ve been able to overcome. Sure, they won’t win 103 games like they did last year. And even if they do win the National League Central again, it won’t look pretty. But they don’t hand out style points at the end of the year, just trophies. If Arrieta can’t make his next start, it’s not like the Cubs have to look far for a replacement. They’re already employing a six-man rotation as Mike Montgomery can just keep pitching.

“[Montgomery] is stretched out and all that stuff,” manager Joe Maddon said after the 12-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. “If anything were to occur that Jake could not go, then we’re kind of covered with Mike.”

If Jake Arrieta's hamstring injury isn't serious, the Cubs should be covered in the short-term, with Mike Montgomery already being utilized in their six-man rotation. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

That’s one of the bigger storylines for 2017. The Cubs have been able to cover for various moments that have made for a rocky path back to the playoffs. It really shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, as history has shown us World Series winners don’t often have smooth rides the following season. The Cubs are the first champions since 2010 to lead their division the following Labor Day. Injuries usually end up taking a toll after such short offseasons, or maybe teams simply lack the same motivation, but for whatever reason it rarely goes as planned.

But consider how the Cubs have covered for various issues with their depth:

Shortstop Addison Russell (foot) has been out a month, but his replacement, Javier Baez, has played the best baseball of his career.

While Jon Lester was taking some time to rest his throwing shoulder at the end of August, Montgomery pitched two gems, giving up just one run over 13 innings.

After catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) went down in early August, the combination of Alex Avila and Rene Rivera stepped up admirably. Rivera hit his first career grand slam over the weekend, while Avila has 15 RBIs in 22 games played as a Cub.

That’s not to say the Cubs didn’t get some help along the way, as no team ran away with the division while the reigning champs were getting over their “hangover” from winning their first World Series since 1908. While they’re not out of the woods yet with Arrieta -- he may have an MRI on Tuesday -- the feeling is they can overcome a minor injury. They’ve done it all season. That’s not to say Monday was pretty before and after Arrieta left the game, but the Cubs did reduce their magic number thanks to a loss by the second-place Milwaukee Brewers.

“Other than that, we didn’t hit too well,” Maddon said, half laughing, about Monday’s shutout. “They beat us up pretty good.”

Many things have beaten the Cubs up pretty good this season, yet there they stand at the top of the Central Division with a 3½-game lead.