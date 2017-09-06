Cubs' bullpen keeps walking itself into trouble

David Freese smacks a go-ahead RBI single to center field in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Pirates go on to win 4-3 against the Cubs. (0:19)

PITTSBURGH -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon didn't mention it as a concern a few weeks ago, but walks from his relief staff might be moving up the list of worries quickly. In fact, general manager Jed Hoyer recently indicated some frustration with the alarming rate the club's bullpen is walking the opposition.

It happened again on Tuesday, when righty Carl Edwards Jr. walked the lead-off man in the bottom of the eighth inning while the Cubs were holding a precarious 3-2 lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates. A few bloops and a solid hit later, and the Cubs were down 4-3, eventually losing their third consecutive game during a pennant race.

"If you look at our reliever numbers, we're really good this year," Maddon said afterward. "We're like second in the league. It's just the walks. The walks have hurt us. We do have a tendency to walk and it puts us in a bad spot."

Carl Edwards Jr. walked John Jaso to lead off the eighth inning on Tuesday, starting a two-run Pirates rally to take the lead. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Edwards is among the biggest culprits, as the Cubs' bullpen has issued 86 free passes since the All-Star break, the most in baseball. And if the total doesn't give you enough context, then perhaps a ratio might. According to ESPN Stats & Information, since the break, Cubs relievers were averaging nearly five walks per nine innings pitched going into Tuesday night, also the highest in baseball. Edwards was walking batters at a rate of 5.4 per nine innings.

"I feel strongly about CJ in that situation," Maddon said. "He's had a couple days off. He didn't have his best day and they beat us."

Edwards came into the game in the seventh inning with two outs and quickly disposed of Jordy Mercer using only five pitches. Though Maddon often doesn't like a hurler sitting down on the bench -- and letting his adrenaline die -- and then coming back out to pitch the next inning, he let Edwards do it here. The righty has had success this year pitching multiple innings, but those lead-off walks are killers. That's been a part of baseball since the beginning of time. In a twist to that cliché, Edwards wasn't upset so much with the walk to John Jaso to lead off the eighth inning as he was with the two lightly hit balls for base hits that came after.

"No, the bloopers bothered me more," Edwards said. "You can't go out there and throw perfect every day. I don't care about the walk because a broken-bat ground ball is a double play. ... [I made] good pitches and end up getting beat anyway."

Backward thinking or not, the bottom line is that forcing the opposition to earn its runs isn't exactly a novel concept. A pitcher can't do much when a batter breaks a bat and sends a ball to right field, but he does have total control over, well, his control.

Edwards has electric stuff, but it has to find the strike zone. The entire Cubs bullpen has to.