Javier Baez, the major league shortstop, has finally arrived

PITTSBURGH -- Just how good has flashy Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez been since he took over at shortstop for the ailing Addison Russell? In this case, statistics do tell a story.

Since Russell went down in early August with a bad case of plantar fasciitis, Baez is hitting .292 with a .350 on-base percentage, seven home runs, 24 RBIs and six steals in seven attempts -- all without hitting into a single double play. He has also struck out "only" 35 times in 31 games following Tuesday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Javier Baez has settled down and settled in to his role filling in at shortstop. Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports

But in Baez’s case, stats never tell the full story. They don’t describe the inside-the-park home run or the steal of home or the scamper to the plate from second base on an infield grounder. Nor do they describe his new hair style.

All of those things happened over just the past five weeks. Baez was exciting as a part-time player, but he’s taking it to another level as a regular. What has been the difference?

“I’m getting a chance to play every day,” Baez said. “That’s what I want to do.”

It sounds simple, and Cubs manager Joe Maddon doesn’t disagree, but more on that in a moment. It wasn’t a smooth start for Baez when he took over at shortstop. His play on defense left something to be desired, especially considering his raw talent. This was one of the best defenders in the league last year, but 2017 wasn’t as kind to him in the field. He had trouble with routine plays at shortstop and missed on chances to make the spectacular plays. Ten days into Russell’s injury, Maddon was left wondering where that Baez was.

“It’s just a matter of putting him out there too often sometimes,” Maddon said after poor defense led to a loss in Arizona in mid-August. “I like to give him a break once in a while. Right now, there is no break. ... We need Addison back to balance it out. When Javy is [at second base], we’re really good on the infield. That’s hopefully forthcoming relatively soon.”

Then something happened. Within days, Baez turned his game around to the point where people are now asking whether he should remain at shortstop even when Russell gets back or if the Cubs might make a change come the offseason. Baez clearly has the better arm, and now he’s making the “routine play more routinely,” according to his manager. Even though it was Maddon who was responsible for his playing time, the manager says he wouldn’t have changed anything. Baez needed to be a spot starter the past couple years in order to arrive at this point in his career.

“If he had [played 30 games in a row] two years ago, he would have buried himself,” Maddon said. “Absolutely. I don’t think he would have made the same adjustments at the plate. You would have seen a lot more mistakes on defense. You would have seen a lot more routine plays not handled routinely. You would not have seen the same baserunning. Even though he had [the talent] in his back pocket, I think that he’s learned how to really pick his moments there, too.”

When Baez slid hard into second base over the weekend, the gasp you heard was Cubs fans wondering if they had lost yet another shortstop. He left with dizziness and then missed his first game since Russell went down due to a sore thumb. He was back in the lineup Tuesday, ready for everyday duty again -- and continuing to sport his new braids via hair extensions.

“I’ll probably do it for a couple weeks,” Baez said. “Some Puerto Rican rappers have the same style. I like it.”

As for his game, Maddon is convinced that the way the Cubs handled last season’s co-NLCS MVP was how Baez needed to be handled. Being allowed to start against lefties and moved to second base gave Baez the time to mature. Now he might finally be arriving. It took a lot of growing pains.

“There was a lot of stuff for Javy to iron out, even coming up through the minor leagues,” Maddon said. “You could see the issues in batting practice. He’s worked them out. A lot of repetitions, a lot of coaching. I think his path has been a good one. I think the way we did it last year was perfect. Everything has happened as it should.”

It’s worth a mention that, while things are going well for Baez on the field, he has family in Puerto Rico who have been bracing for Hurricane Irma.

"It’s really dangerous right now,” he said. “Everybody is panicking and buying all kinds of stuff. We have to get ready and go through it.

“Send prayers.”