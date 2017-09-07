Alex Avila puts the clutch gene on display in Cubs' victory

Alex Avila hits it where the Pirates' defense isn't and hustles all the way to third base as Leonys Martin scores the lone run of the Cubs' win over the Pirates. (0:44)

PITTSBURGH -- With Hurricane Irma bearing down on his house in South Florida, Chicago Cubs catcher Alex Avila has had things other than baseball on his mind the past couple of days. But that didn't stop the relative Cubs newcomer from coming up with another big hit in Chicago's 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

A ninth-inning, broken-bat triple took his mind off what's to become of his house -- at least for a moment.

"I've been just sitting in the hotel room watching the Weather Channel all morning," Avila said after the win. "The way it looks, it doesn't look good for the coast area there in South Florida."

Avila's wife and kids will leave the Fort Lauderdale area on Thursday and join Avila in Chicago, as the Cubs return late that night after their finale against the Pirates. Thanks to Avila's 16th RBI as a Cub -- in just his 24th game -- Chicago avoided another loss Wednesday after two lackluster performances against the Pirates on Monday and Tuesday.

Avila wasn't exactly having a great night at the plate on Wednesday before he hit his first triple since 2013. But that's the thing with veterans: They know how to erase bad memories more quickly than young players. Avila's two strikeouts against Pittsburgh starter Gerrit Cole meant nothing in his next at-bat.

"He's not overwhelmed by the situation," manager Joe Maddon said. "Been there, done that. He's able to slow the game down really well. ... Had a couple punchouts before that [the triple], so kind of a tough night before that, but hung in there. Give him credit for maintaining."

Alex Avila, who is hitting .409 with runners in scoring position as a member of the Cubs, is garnering a reputation in Chicago as a player who comes through in the clutch. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

And give the Cubs credit for picking him up. For whatever reason, Avila has shown that indescribable and unpredictable clutch gene so far. After his ninth-inning heroics, Avila is hitting .409 with runners in scoring position.

"You try to lock it in as much as possible when there are guys on base, especially in a game like today when your opportunities are limited," he said.

Cole had no-hit stuff, but the Cubs finally got him out of the game after eight innings. Then Avila and another Cubs newcomer, infielder Mike Freeman, caught Jordan Luplow attempting a delayed steal. Avila didn't fall asleep behind the plate and threw him out easily. Then came the ninth inning. Pinch runner Leonys Martin scored the game-winning run when Avila drove a ball to right field off reliever Daniel Hudson.

Seeing a trend here? The Cubs used their role players to steal a win.

"Good depth," Avila said. "Guys understanding their roles and the fact, when guys go down, it doesn't have to be one person that does everything."

Cubs president Theo Epstein talked often before the trade deadline about upgrading the entire 25-man roster -- or in this case, the 40-man roster -- but few took notice due to bigger names in the trade market. On the same night that Justin Verlander was traded, the Cubs were on the periphery for him, but Epstein brought in Martin. Last month, the Cubs picked up Freeman, and Avila came before that in a late July trade.

The additions helped almost immediately, as regular catcher Willson Contreras went down with a hamstring injury, opening the door for Avila, and injuries to Addison Russell and Javier Baez gave Freeman a look.

Martin was the one piece the Cubs didn't have: a late-inning stolen-base threat. Check that off as well. Martin stole his first base as a Cub before scoring Wednesday. Knowing your role is important at this time of year.

"All those things play when you're trying to pick up the team," Avila said. "The key is trying not to do too much."

Avila could have been talking about his at-bats as a Cub. He might have a high strikeout total (30 in 24 games), but the timing of his whiffs compared to his hits works just fine when you're hitting .409 with runners in scoring position. After helping the Cubs to a win, Avila can go back to taking care of business in advance of the hurricane. His house is "boarded up as best as it can," and his family is on the way to Chicago.

"It's been a nerve-wracking couple of days," Avila said. "I don't know if I'll have a house to come back to."