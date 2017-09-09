Cubs leave their bats out in the cold in loss to Brewers

CHICAGO -- It's what every Chicago Cubs fan fears, if in fact their favorite team gets back to the postseason: a stagnant offense that can't produce without hitting a home run. And when the conditions are bad for long balls, as they were Friday night at Wrigley Field, it makes for an even tougher assignment -- even for a team that leads the league in scoring since the All-Star break.

A 2-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, after Ryan Braun cut through the wind with a homer in the first inning, isn't cause for panic as the Cubs still lead their division by four games. But if these are playoff-type conditions -- cooler temperatures combined with pitcher-friendly wind patterns -- then scoring by other means is necessary. The irony is the Brewers have been dreadful at the plate in the second half, having their own problems getting runners home without hitting a long ball. But they're not expected to overtake the Cubs and make a run in October. That's what the champs want to do.

Three times in the span of four innings the Cubs had men on first and third but couldn't get a runner to cross home plate. One key moment came in the second, when Ian Happ grounded out to pitcher Jimmy Nelson with Ben Zobrist on third and one out. Zobrist was left there stranded.

"That was the one you're looking for right there but again I have no complaints," manager Joe Maddon said after the game. "We played well, they played well."

Ben Zobrist had two of the Cubs' 12 strikeouts on Friday against the Brewers. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

One inning later, Zobrist struck out looking with two on and did again in the eighth inning as the tying run. If the Cubs can't count on contact from Zobrist, who can they count on? They struck out 12 times in the game.

"Zo will take called third strikes on borderline pitches sometimes," Maddon said. "That's part of having a good eye. It's just one of those things. They pitched well."

Zobrist isn't having the same year he had in his debut season for the Cubs. That's not news for anyone who has watched the champions this season. He'll probably be moved out of the cleanup spot when Willson Contreras returns from his hamstring injury, but seeing him take strike three is still disconcerting. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Zobrist has struck out looking 25 times in 373 at-bats this year. Last season, he struck out looking 30 times in 573 at-bats. It's just a part of who the Cubs are at the plate, though Maddon reiterated several times how well the Brewers pitched.

"I have nothing to complain about," he said. "We came ready, they came ready. Really good game of baseball. They won."

Though it didn't go well Friday, the Cubs have improved at playing small ball and getting a runner home from third with fewer than two outs. They rank 23rd in that category in 2017, up from last -- so there is hope. And if not for that wind, Anthony Rizzo might have hit two home runs.

In either case, the Brewers took Round 1 of this showdown, scoring just enough to win. Did it give them life or can the Cubs repel their assault with a counterattack Saturday? With fall upon us, scoring might be at a premium meaning it will have to come from ways other than home runs.

Ironic, again, considering this is the year of the long ball in Major League Baseball.