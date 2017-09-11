Cubs had better hope their offense returns before it's too late

CHICAGO -- Not even the return of Willson Contreras could spark the Chicago Cubs as they played a weekend of forgettable baseball that put their playoff hopes squarely back in question. The Milwaukee Brewers squashed the five-game lead the Cubs had over the National League Central heading into the series to move just two games behind first place after Sunday's 3-1 win.

The overarching theme for the home team? It couldn't touch Milwaukee's pitching.

"It really comes down to that," manager Joe Maddon said after the Cubs were swept on Sunday. "You have to pitch better than good pitching, and they did it. … We pitched well but were unable to string together any amount of hits, and our power has been negated a bit."

It's true, the Cubs pitched well enough to win at least a game or two, but the offense scored one run all weekend when it counted, and that came on a misplayed ball in right field on Sunday. Maddon tried three different lineups, none of which came through. Outfielder Jason Heyward was asked what has happened to the Cubs' offense, which came in to the series as the highest-scoring team since the All-Star break but has struggled for the past seven days.

"Nothing happened," Heyward answered. "Baseball happened. … That's the way the game goes."

The Cubs were outscored 20-3 by the Brewers over the three-game weekend series. AP Photo/Jim Young

As usual, when it comes to a lack of offense, there are few easy answers. Maddon has tried different combinations all season, which has led to people asking for a set batting order. But the reasons behind the changes have been due to players like Kyle Schwarber -- who barely got off the bench this weekend -- and Ben Zobrist struggling as much as they have. It's the chicken and egg of baseball. Which came first: different lineups due to offensive struggles, or the struggles due to different lineups? Maddon would rightly tell you it was the former, not the latter.

Perhaps things will look more normal once Contreras returns as an everyday player. (He struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance on Sunday.) One player rarely makes the entire difference, but seeing him in the cleanup spot again could at least solidify the middle of the order. But the Cubs' offensive problems could be bigger than even that. Did their standing as the highest-scoring team in the second half have real meaning, considering that much of their scoring was concentrated in so few games? There were the four 15-run affairs in August, and just eight days ago they put up 14 against the Atlanta Braves. Since then, the offense has been a shell of itself, resembling the first-half team more than the post-All-Star-break squad.

"It happens to every team at some point," Maddon said. "It's contagious to hit as well as it is contagious to not hit. You just have to keep working your way through it. It's going to come back to us. We're going to start hitting again."

So, basically, Maddon is saying it's bad timing more than anything systemic within the team's approach. Heyward said as much, too, in regard to the fate of the Cubs and Brewers lately.

"We've been swept before, they've been swept before," he said. "They're coming off a sweep, had an off day and bounced back. We need to do the same."

Heyward and Maddon could be right. If they are, that would mean they're due for another hot stretch. Perhaps they'll get it with the New York Mets coming to town on Tuesday, but it's not like this was the first offensive slump the Cubs have had this season. They had a bad first half at the plate and have gotten by since the break mostly thanks to hitting a lot of home runs. When that dried up, so did the Cubs' offense.

Maddon was asked whether a team meeting was in order.

"There's nothing I could say to them that would make a difference right now," Maddon said. "They need to see consistency from me."

That means no extra hitting, no panic lineups and no tables overturned. The Cubs will do their usual pre-series work -- and be thankful the Brewers' pitching staff has moved on, at least until the teams meet again for a four-game series near the end of the month. Maybe by then, the timing will be better for the Cubs.

"All of a sudden, in this series, we chose not to hit," Maddon said. "Give their pitchers credit. They've pitched well. … Hopefully we'll start to hit soon."

What more can Maddon do but hope?