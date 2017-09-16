Cubs offense takes charge against Cards after starting battery gets boot

Watch Kris Bryant discuss his teammates getting ejected on Friday and how it may have impacted the game in the Cubs 8-2 win over the Cardinals. Video by Jesse Rogers (1:19)

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs were split as to whether the Friday ejections of starter John Lackey and catcher Willson Contreras -- for arguing a bad non-strike call -- energized a team which, after the smoke cleared in the fifth inning, trailed the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1.

But one thing the Cubs all agreed upon was that their offensive output one inning later was one of the best of the season.

The Cubs scored seven times in the sixth inning, blowing open a close game while further distancing themselves from the Cardinals in the standings. They now lead the National League Central by four over their archrivals after the 8-2 victory, which might be looked back on as a signature victory for the defending champions.

“I think it was a nice little spark for us and some energy that we all needed,” Kris Bryant said of the ejections. “The crowd got into it.

"Anytime you see your teammates going out like that and getting fired up, it’s not a terrible thing. I think it helped us.”

Cubs starter John Lackey was ejected in the fifth inning after arguing with home plate umpire Jordan Baker. Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports

Count Bryant in the group that believes Lackey’s emotional outburst toward home-plate umpire Jordan Baker galvanized the team. Others, such as catcher Alex Avila, weren’t so sure. Avila replaced Contreras when he was thrown out moments after Lackey got the gate. If it wasn't the ejections that got the Cubs going, at least it was some really good appearances in the batter’s box, according to Avila.

“I have no idea,” Avila said. “I really don’t. Some say that it does [energize a team], some say it really doesn’t matter.

"I’m probably more so in that what’s going to happen is going to happen. I’m pretty sure the at-bats we were having in succession was more of a factor.”

Five singles, two walks, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly helped the Cubs to that seven-run frame. Such innings that have been few and far between against the better pitchers in the league this season, at least when Chicago hasn't hit the long ball. Even though the Cubs scored 39 runs in three games against the New York Mets earlier this week, doing it against the Cardinals for one game simply means more. And because of it, the Cubs have scored eight or more runs in at least four consecutive games at Wrigley Field for the first time since 1929.

“To be able to swarm a little bit and utilize outs and walks and knocks, and all of the above, I loved our approach,” manager Joe Maddon said.

So it’s doubtful the ejections suddenly changed the Cubs’ approach at the plate against St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez, though it makes for a better story afterward. In reality, Maddon and his coaches have been preaching this kind of offense all season: score without hitting home runs. They feel it’s the missing element to what can be a dynamic and powerful offensive attack.

More than being energized after the ejections, perhaps simply not letting the opposite happen -- a letdown -- was the Cubs' best attribute Friday. Using up the bullpen early while already trailing could have derailed the whole afternoon.

“It takes a special group to do that,” Jason Heyward said. “Not patting ourselves on the back, but you have to have some experience to deal with that kind of a moment. The game could have gone any way.

“I don’t know if it impacted it or not. We stayed positive, grinded out some at-bats. We had fun with it.”

It did go one way: completely in favor of the home team. That became obvious when the bullpen did its job and the offense followed suit. So perhaps Bryant was right in the first place. The Cubs rose to the occasion when two of their players were tossed after a blown strike call.

“When things don’t go our way it’s not like it’s, ‘Here we go again,’ Bryant said. “It’s kind of like, ‘Oh great, it’s going to be a nice challenge. We’re going to get by this and feel really good about this when we get over it.’

“That’s a perfect example of it.”