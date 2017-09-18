Cubs reaching their highest level at just the right time

CHICAGO -- Unless the Chicago Cubs need another huge series victory in the final two weeks to clinch their third straight trip to the playoffs, the past three days against the St. Louis Cardinals will go down as their signature moment of 2017. They performed in all facets on the way to sweeping their archrivals, saving the most intense game for the finale, a 4-3 nail-biter on Sunday.

This was the Cubs at their best.

"Just an intense, intense baseball game," manager Joe Maddon said after Sunday's win. "Fortunately, we got to win it. Give our bullpen credit. These guys are on fumes."

It's true. Maddon used every possible bullet out of his top arms after starter John Lackey was kicked out early in Friday's contest. It set off a trickle-down effect that led to closer Wade Davis pitching in all three games, earning his 31st save in 31 tries on a long fly ball out by Dexter Fowler on Sunday that everyone thought had left the yard. It would have given the Cardinals the lead.

"I thought it was going off the scoreboard," Davis said. "I thought it was for sure gone. I looked over at the third-base dugout and saw the fans yelling, I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness.'"

The wind held it up just enough to secure the Cubs' 83rd win of the year while reducing their magic number to clinch the division to 10.

"It's one of those everyone-gets-involved days where everyone gets part of the ownership," Maddon said. "I love that."

With their sweep of the Cardinals, the Cubs now extend their division league to four games. Jon Durr/Getty Images

In fact, the whole weekend could be described that way, as the Cubs looked more like their dominating 2016 version than they have all season. The list of positive moments over the course of the weekend and the Cubs' six-game win streak is a long one:

Addison Russell: After basically being written off for the rest of the season by most observers, Russell surprisingly made his return without so much as a simulated game let alone a rehab assignment. Incredibly, he reached base in all five plate appearances, producing a pinch-hit home run, a single and three walks. Plus, he looked stellar in the field playing his normal position at shortstop.

"Everything he did, he looked really good," Maddon said.

At the very least, the Cubs can claim a stellar, up-the-middle defense again -- something that helped them to a championship last season; and they might be able to claim it's a better one this year because ...

Albert Almora Jr: Almora's offense is finally catching up to his defense -- though many believe he just needed more of a chance to play. He even got the start Sunday against one of the tougher pitchers in the league against right-handed hitters, Lance Lynn. Almora went 1-for-3 in his quietest game of the week, but his 10 RBIs over the course of four days is a month's worth of production for some guys.

"It felt good, but I'm just trying to help the team," the always understated Almora said before Sunday's contest.

Maddon should have less fear starting him in a big game against a righty now, which could solidify a position that has been a question mark since Fowler left for the Cardinals in the offseason.

Wade Davis: What can you say about a low-maintenance closer who proved even more this weekend by pitching all three days, including ending a game by getting four outs on Friday? He's two weeks from a rarity in baseball, a perfect record in save opportunities. But most importantly, he has become more efficient with his pitches, which allowed Maddon to use him in all three games. He has been nothing short of excellent since coming to the Cubs.

There was more good news from this weekend: Jake Arrieta (hamstring) is almost ready to return, and the Cubs lost no ground in the standings playing without him, allowing him to heal his right leg as well as rest his right arm. Willson Contreras won an appeal of his two-game suspension, getting it reduced to one, which really resulted in no suspension because he wasn't going to start on Sunday anyway. Fortunately, the Cubs won without needing a pinch hit from him and his recovering hamstring now gets two days off before he plays again, possibly as the designated hitter in Tampa Bay.

The results of the weekend may now lead fans to ask "when" not "if" the team will clinch the division. That idea was far from a reality for most of this season -- not that the players are thinking that way.

"I don't think there is any comfort level until we get where we want to get," Jason Heyward said. "One step at a time. We have to get in."

If the final two weeks go as planned, we'll look back at this season with less mystery and more understanding. The championship hangover was real, but so was the talent and focus on this team when it mattered most. It's come out at the most important time, as evidenced mostly by what the Cubs are doing on offense right now. This was no New York Mets or Cincinnati Reds pitching staff as they scored 16 runs against in three games. The Cardinals can throw it -- but the Cubs didn't revert to their home-runs-happy ways, instead, they hit like they are capable of, all over the field. That was the best sign of them all.

"We're definitely playing with the highest level of mental energy we've played with all year, period," Maddon said. "It's coming at the right time."

It most definitely is.