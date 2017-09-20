Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery delivers a consistent message

Kyle Schwarber connects on his 28th long ball of the season in the second inning to give the Cubs an early lead over the Rays. (0:23)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- He wasn’t supposed to start another game this regular season, but his bosses told Chicago Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery to be ready just in case. After all, the Cubs were taking on the Tampa Bay Rays, who were 17-27 against lefty starters this year.

You can make that 17-28 after a fantastic outing from the Cubs’ sixth starter on Tuesday night.

“That’s the best I’ve seen him since he’s been here,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

Montgomery was great, pitching six innings while giving up just one hit, a home run to Brad Miller in his final inning of work. It made Maddon a winner in his homecoming with his former team and drew the Cubs closer to winning a division title. Montgomery also played in the Rays organization, and closer Wade Davis used to pitch for them as well. Both played a part in the Cubs’ 2-1 win, reinforcing the notion that good pitching wins out at this time of year.

“Everything seemed to be working,” Montgomery said of his night.

Much has been made in recent days of the Cubs' deep position-player base, especially with the return of Addison Russell from a foot injury and the hot streak Albert Almora Jr. has put together. But with the pending return of righty Jake Arrieta from a hamstring ailment, all of a sudden the Cubs are deeper on their staff than they’ve been all season. That could lead to some tough decisions come next month, assuming the Cubs make the playoffs.

Before the game, both Maddon and team president Theo Epstein shut down questions about a potential postseason rotation. It’s too early to discuss, they claimed. The biggest question would revolve around the Cubs' Game 1 starter. That’s who would start a potential Game 5 as well. But even figuring out the assignments for Games 2-4 might be difficult. Jon Lester hasn’t been at his best, and Arrieta is just getting back on the mound. But the good news is there’s still time to sort it all out.

One thing we can assume is Montgomery’s role. It’ll be in the bullpen, and just like Game 7 of the World Series last year, he’s bound to be in the middle of some big moments in whatever capacity he is used. He knows what’s waiting for him before this baseball season is over.

“I’m going to be ready to pitch big games, big innings, whether it’s starting or relieving,” Montgomery said. “It doesn’t matter. … Mentally, whether it’s late in the game, I’m ready to get in there and get some big outs.”

That sounds like a confident pitcher who has already faced the toughest task -- closing out a World Series -- and is ready for anything that is to come. The Cubs, as a team, are starting to look that way after winning their seventh game in a row.

“Their mental energy is at a season high right now, and it’s fun to watch,” Maddon said.

About as much fun as it was to watch Montgomery dismantle the Rays. He didn’t flinch when he hit the first batter of the game, nor did it bother him when Russell made an error at shortstop. He pitched around everything, showing the same mental toughness he did last fall.

There will be more days like this to come, with even more on the line, and Montgomery believes he’ll be up to the task. He has answered every challenge thrown at him so far and every responsibility the Cubs have given him, including starting games and coming out of the pen early and late.

“I feel ready for just about anything, the way this year has gone,” Montgomery said.