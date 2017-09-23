The rise of Justin Wilson could be game-changer for Cubs

Travis Shaw smacks a two-run home run to left-center field in the 10th inning to give the Brewers a 4-3 victory over the Cubs. (0:50)

MILWAUKEE -- The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers continued a playoff-like series on Saturday, becoming the first two teams to battle into extra innings in three straight affairs since 2015. But through the drama -- which ended with Cubs closer Wade Davis blowing his first save of the season in the ninth inning, then losing the game in the 10th -- came an extremely positive development for the defending champions.

Lefty reliever Justin Wilson faced four batters and sent them all back to the dugout without reaching base, three via strikeout.

It doesn’t sound like headline material, but considering the Cubs are a virtual lock to win their division, holding a 4 1/2-game lead with eight games remaining, Wilson’s performance probably means more than the 4-3 loss.

"How good was that?" Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after the game. "That’s really something, looking forward. He made a nice adjustment out there. It looked really good from the side. If we get that out of him, that could be a huge difference-maker for us."

Hard-throwing lefty Justin Wilson showed his potential effectiveness on Saturday, retiring all four batters he faced, striking out three. Jeffrey Phelps/AP

Wilson has been anything but a difference-maker since coming to the Cubs in a trade deadline deal with the Detroit Tigers, but the Cubs haven’t run away from him. They’ve vowed to get him right in advance of what the team hopes is a long playoff run. A lefty throwing in the mid-to-upper 90’s can come in handy when Daniel Murphy or Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals are at the plate -- but only if he’s throwing strikes. Coming into this series, Wilson had given up 16 free passes in 14 innings, which is not going to cut it. But in two appearances this weekend, he hasn’t walked anyone. There were a few hits given up on Thursday, but it was still a confidence-building performance.

"Clearly, it hasn’t been the same for me since before the trade," Wilson admitted on Saturday. "I’ve been working on getting back to right. Clearly it hasn’t been that way. It’s a game of adjustments."

While with the Tigers, Wilson walked 16 in 40 innings, while giving up just 22 hits. It’s the same amount of free passes he’s issued as a Cub.

On Saturday, not only did Wilson mow down four batters, he did it in a high-leverage situation, something Maddon has been reluctant to put Wilson in lately. But due to three straight extra-inning affairs, Maddon had no choice. And Wilson threw all fastballs.

"When he does [throw fastballs], it’s kind of tough to hit him," Maddon said.

That’s because the radar gun lights up when Wilson is on his game. His performance overshadowed a great display of small ball by his team and Davis’ first hiccup with a lead as a Cub.

If Maddon doesn’t back off the closer a little after a busy stretch, this might become the next headline, as the Cubs just might have a new reliever to rely on.

"It’s an open book of communication here," Wilson said. "We talk. I talked to them and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to get right. I just want the ball and keep getting back out there.'"

His ascension can have a massive impact on the Cubs' bullpen come October. It allows Maddon to use the left-handed Mike Montgomery in a variety of roles instead of holding him back as a late-game specialist, along with fellow lefty Brian Duensing. If a starter falters early, Maddon can call upon Montgomery, leaving Wilson for a heavier workload late in the game, perhaps against the aforementioned Murphy or Harper.

The Cubs have to get there first, of course. Saturday was a bump in the road as part of a drama-filled stretch of games. All fun ones to watch.

“Another intensely good baseball game, then they got us at the end,” Maddon said.

On a day when the usually reliable Davis gave up two home runs, the unreliable Wilson did his job. Perhaps that label may begin to change for the latter.