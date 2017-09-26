What you need to know as Cubs' potential clinching day arrives

ST. LOUIS -- Clinching day is finally here for the Chicago Cubs. After a rocky start to 2017, they’re on the verge of something special once again. It has become the norm on the North Side of Chicago, though being pushed by the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals didn’t make this day a certainty.

The Cubs still need either to win one more game or the Brewers to lose one, but a return to the postseason is all but assured. Fivethirtyeight.com says the Cubs have a 99 percent chance of going to the playoffs. In that vein, here’s what you need to know about the Cubs and their attempt to clinch a second consecutive National League Central Division title and third straight postseason appearance when they take on the Cardinals on Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN):