Jon Lester shows the Cubs something they needed to see

ST. LOUIS -- The Chicago Cubs are going to win their division. The drama surrounding that question was eliminated with a blistering second half that included a series win over Milwaukee this past weekend.

A celebration could come as soon as Tuesday, but the Cubs might have popped a cork or two late Monday after watching lefty Jon Lester go about his business in limiting the St. Louis Cardinals to one run over six innings in his team’s 10-2 win. Lester is the only real question for the Cubs right now. He hasn’t been himself lately, but Monday was a step in the right direction. He gave up five hits and walked two while striking out four.

“I felt better,” Lester said after the game. “Command could have been a little bit better, but I’ll take the good out of that game. Little bit sharper today than it has been in a little while. That’s good. Moving in the right direction.”

The Cubs got some relief when they saw Jon Lester keep the Cardinals in check to reduce their magic number to one. Jeff Curry/USA Today Sports

Lester continued a second-half trend by getting stronger as the game went along but once again he gave up some hard-hit balls early in the contest, though more found leather than in previous starts. He pitched around any trouble, using mostly his fastball. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, he threw it 55 percent of the time, which is six points higher than normal for him. And he had only nine swings-and-misses on the night, which is actually lower than in his last game when he gave up seven runs in 4⅓ innings. But the results were better this time.

“It was good tonight,” Lester said. “We’ll go with that. … The pitches they got hits on, I made [quality pitches], for the most part.”

Lester isn’t one to mince words. If he stinks, he’ll say so, and if he makes good pitches that get hit, he’ll say that as well. In reality, the Cubs didn’t need to see a masterpiece and Lester isn’t the type to throw many of them these days anyway. He’s a grinder. If he allows some baserunners but strands them, that’s about all you can ask for.

“Jon Lester was good,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He kept on getting better [with the] game in progress. … He has been searching command-wise. About the fifth inning it kicked in. He got through the first four and all of a sudden [innings] five and six were much better. We’ve seen that a couple times. I can’t give you an exact reason why.”

One curious note regarding Lester’s outing revolves around Chicago's game plan. The Cubs have unique scouting reports on the opposition and specific ways to attack hitters. As fellow lefty Jose Quintana has meshed learning that process with his own thoughts, he has had more and more success, but perhaps Lester thinks it was taking him away from what he does well. He said as much.

“I have to get back to being me,” Lester explained. “I have to get back to putting hitters in a defensive mode as opposed to trying to pitch to a scouting report from pitch one. That was a conscious effort tonight.”

Whatever the reason, it was better. Perhaps he’s not quite playoff-ready, but Lester gets the benefit of the doubt. He has come up big so many times, until he proves different he’ll get unquestioned support from his team. Maybe he’s not a Game 1 starter come a week from Friday, when the National League Division Series begins, but he won’t be too far down in the rotation. Monday was what everyone wanted to see. With one more start before the end of the regular season, perhaps Lester will put it all together.

“We need to get him out of the gate a little more on top of his game,” Maddon said. “He’s coming.”