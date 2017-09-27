Up-and-down road leads Cubs to familiar spot atop NL Central

ST.LOUIS -- In the end, the Chicago Cubs' up-and-down 2017 season wasn’t all that unusual -- not for a World Series winner, at least.

By securing a return to the playoffs with their 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, the Cubs became the first reigning champions since 2012 to make the postseason the following year (St. Louis) and the first since 2009 to win their division (Philadelphia).

In other words, history tells us October baseball was no sure thing, despite the expectations going into the season. The Cubs’ early struggles were an indictment not of their commitment or talent but of the nature of baseball.

Winning a World Series for the first time in 108 years combined with the shortest offseason in baseball history -- due to the length of last postseason and the timing of this year’s World Baseball Classic -- didn’t exactly lend itself to the Cubs being ready in April.

Ask a team of mountain climbers to scale the tallest peak, and when they get there, ask them to do it again three months later. Conscious or not, the physical and mental ability to pull it off might not be the same. But that’s where having 162 games helps, along with a manager whose expertise is keeping players fresh for the long season.

Given how smoothly the season went from the start, Joe Maddon’s best managing job as Cubs skipper wasn’t 2016, even though the year ended with a World Series parade. That team was a well-oiled machine, but for two very different reasons, Maddon was perhaps at his best in 2015 and 2017. In his first season in Chicago, he guided a young team with little experience to the NLCS and won the NL Manager of the Year award for it. This season was just as difficult. Many champion coaches or managers will say that staying on top can be harder than getting there.

At the All-Star break, the Cubs looked like they were going to learn that lesson the hard way. They were 5½ games out of first place and two games under .500. But Maddon bided his time. A slow start, injuries and a tough schedule worked against him and his team. He knew the conditions weren’t right to make a move in the first half. Surviving was about all the Cubs could hope for.

But slowly, things changed, and players found their footing. Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez led a second-half surge that put all NL Central challengers in the rearview mirror.

“We’ve had to win two of every three games in the second half just to put ourselves in this position," Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said. "We have. That’s not easy to do.”

The final piece was a return to elite production by a pitching rotation the Cubs relied on so heavily in 2016. Although Jon Lester hasn’t been the same, the other starters picked it up, including John Lackey, whom many were hoping would be let go at the break. Jake Arrieta was Jake Arrieta again, and Kyle Hendricks got better in each start since he came off the disabled list. The addition of Jose Quintana, along with the help of Mike Montgomery, made up for whatever was lacking in Lester’s game.

The narrative for 2017 can’t be written without remembering how easy it was to write it off, both from an individual and team standpoint. Kyle Schwarber, Ben Zobrist, Lackey and about half the bullpen had people convinced they were finished at some point during the season. How could a championship team play so poorly? Like the team itself, those players have mostly thrived in the second half. It’s a reminder of how long the baseball season is and that writing off championship-caliber players is a mistake.

The result is a third straight trip to the playoffs without having to push in the final weekend. No pitchers have been overly taxed, and the Cubs have two or three sets of lineups they can employ, depending on the opposing pitcher.

For the defending champs, winning the division is just one step, and the Cubs are in a decent position to make some noise again next month. The next goal is to become the first National League team to repeat as World Series champions since the Cincinnati Reds in 1975-76. That might be climbing an even higher mountain than last fall's.