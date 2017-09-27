Jake Arrieta's struggles one of many things amiss as Cubs come up short

ST. LOUIS -- Fortunately for the Chicago Cubs, they have some margin for error in their quest for a second consecutive division title because in their first attempt to win it, almost nothing went right.

In fact, about the only positive the Cubs could take away from their 8-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday was that they avoided a major injury. That was no small feat after seeing center fielder Albert Almora Jr. crash into the wall in left-center field at Busch Stadium.

"I was scared," Almora said after the game while wearing an ice wrap around his right shoulder. "I had excruciating pain out there."

Almora was trying to track down a ball hit by Paul DeJong that had already landed in the outfield, so even if he had cut it off, it still would have gone for a double. It was that kind of night for the Cubs, who hope to have their best defensive center fielder available in the next day or two.

"When I went to slide, I noticed I wasn't going to get to it, and when I looked up, the wall was right on me," Almora said. "I'm OK."

He might be fine, but the rest of the game was anything but. Here's a rundown of what is important because the actual loss isn't very noteworthy -- not with 10 chances to clinch between now and Sunday. The Cubs need just one win or a Brewers loss to pop champagne; it's back on ice after Tuesday's game.

Jake Arrieta: He lasted only three innings in a start in which he was supposed to ramp up his pitch count after returning from a hamstring injury five days earlier. It never happened, as he didn't look sharp while giving up two home runs and hitting the showers after just 67 pitches. He said his hamstring is affecting his motion.

"I don't have the drive that I do at 100 percent," Arrieta said. "It's still plenty enough to be effective ... There's still some recovering to do, but having said that, I'm plenty healthy enough to go out there and be really good."

He wasn't really good on Tuesday, which means his final start this weekend, against the Cincinnati Reds, probably won't be treated as a quick tune-up for the postseason. Arrieta might not throw 100 pitches, but he'll need to be sharp in the same way Jon Lester needs to be in his final outing.

"Get some work in, and be crisp," Arrieta said of his final outing on Sunday. "You want some good results moving into October."

Willson Contreras: This is actually good news, considering Contreras continues to have good at-bats and is showing no issues with his own hamstring injury, which is further and further in the rearview mirror. He stole a base Tuesday and tagged from first on a fly ball to center. That all came after he took no fewer than three foul balls to his right knee in recent days, including two on Tuesday.

"That's just part of the game," he said. "I wanted to win today. That was my mentality. I didn't care how much lead they had. I was trying to push my teammates even in the ninth."

Justin Wilson: Joe Maddon handed Wilson the ball with the Cubs trailing by a run in the eighth inning. He promptly walked the first batter, then went to 2-0 on the next one. The Cubs manager had seen enough and pulled him after ball two.

"Based on his last performance, I thought he would be OK," Maddon said. "I was trying to not have two guys on and then bring in C.J. [Edwards]. It's a big boy's game. He'll be fine. We'll get him back out there. Just wasn't going to work tonight."

Wilson's narrative since coming to the Cubs hasn't been a good one, but after a confidence-building performance against the Milwaukee Brewers, many thought he might have turned the corner. It didn't show up Tuesday.

In a nothing-went-right kind of game, the Cubs lost by only a run. The champagne will still be on ice for them on Wednesday. The Cubs can only hope they perform a little better to earn it.