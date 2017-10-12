Cubs doomed by another eighth-inning bullpen collapse

David Ross and Mark Teixeira explain what it is going to take for the Cubs or Nationals to walk away with a victory in Thursday's decisive Game 5 in Washington. (1:30)

CHICAGO -- The one Achilles' heel for the Chicago Cubs in their second-half march to the postseason reared its ugly head in their Game 4, 5-0 loss to the Washington Nationals: Free passes.

They walked nine batters on a night where hitting was at a premium. With temperatures in the 50s, and a howling wind blowing in off Lake Michigan, Cubs pitchers did everything they could -- especially the arms out of their bullpen -- to help the Nationals.

“No excuses,” Carl Edwards Jr. said after walking two batters before being pulled in the eighth inning.

Edwards has been the poster player for an inconsistent relief staff since the All-Star break. The Cubs compiled the highest walk rate in baseball in the second half, leading to the second-worst eighth-inning ERA in the National League.

Once again, it was the eighth that did them in on Wednesday when Jon Lester -- pitching in relief -- walked a batter, followed by Edwards' two walks. Fortunately, Lester picked his guy off, but Edwards wasn’t so lucky. He was pulled with the bases loaded and a 1-0 count on Michael Taylor, leaving closer Wade Davis to clean up the mess. He didn’t, as Taylor hit a grand slam on a 1-1 pitch to turn a slim 1-0 game into a five-run cushion. The Cubs put two runners on base in the bottom of the inning, so who knows what happens if the bullpen had kept it close.

Wade Davis gave up a grand slam to the Nationals' Michael Taylor in the eighth inning. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“Just didn’t execute pitches,” Davis said. “Tried to go down and away and left it middle, up. ... It stinks. You made a bad pitch. Kind of put us in a big hole but definitely have to get ready for tomorrow.”

To win the series, the Cubs will have to win Game 5 in Washington on Thursday night, and manager Joe Maddon might want to hope for a complete game from Kyle Hendricks to get it done. His moves to the bullpen so far haven’t panned out well -- especially the mid-inning appearances by his relief staff.

In Game 1, Hendricks gave way to Edwards and then Davis, with the latter two pitchers coming into the game to start and finish an inning. Everything went smoothly in the 3-0 victory. But in Game 2, Mike Montgomery entered in the eighth inning, of course, with a man on base and promptly gave up two hits, including a three-run home run to Ryan Zimmerman.

In Game 3, Maddon pulled starter Jose Quintana mid-inning only to see Pedro Strop give up a run-scoring double. And then in Game 4, Lester was pulled after 3 2/3 innings with only a walk and single off of him. Then came the implosion by Edwards and Davis. Perhaps staying away from the dirty inning might suit Maddon best when it comes to his bullpen. They simply have too many bad tendencies -- starting with those walks.

“I’m over it already,” Edwards said. “Go out there tomorrow and deliver like we’ve been doing all year as a team.”

Lester added: “He’s [Edwards] had a couple rough ones, but we all do. ... Everybody in this clubhouse has every one of our backs. We have each other’s backs. He’s not out there on that island by himself.”

Edwards wants the ball in Game 5 again, as does Davis, who gave way to Brian Duensing in that fateful eighth inning before he threw too many pitches.

“We’re good,” Davis said. “We have one of our best pitchers out there tomorrow.”

Hendricks also needs to go as deep as possible considering Lester, Edwards and Davis were used in Game 4. Quintana will back up Hendricks, but recent history says it might be best to bring him in to start an inning. Inherited runners haven’t been the Cubs' strength in this series, helping the pitching staff to a 20.25 eighth-inning ERA. Apparently, some things do carry over from the regular season.

“We have to forget about it and want the ball again,” Edwards said. “That’s how we have to be in the bullpen. You can’t shy away. ... It’s win or go home. No one wants to go home.”