If only for a night, Cubs' swagger is back as Chicago avoids NLCS sweep

CHICAGO -- For one night -- and perhaps one night only -- the Chicago Cubs brought their swagger to Wrigley Field and in the process avoided the end of their season with a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The Cubs are still down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series but when ultra-confident hurler Jake Arrieta is doing his thing on the mound, and while flashy hitters like Javier Baez and Willson Contreras are smacking home runs in style, it provides at least a little hope the defending champions can make a series of it.

Javier Baez admires the first of his two home runs in Game 4. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Until Game 4 they looked anything but interested in repeating but that's mostly because the Dodgers were pitching other-worldly. Not so much on Wednesday, when Baez homered twice off starter Alex Wood while Contreras hit the longest home run in the postseason in Statcast history -- a 491-foot shot that hit the left-field video scoreboard in the second inning. His slow jog around the bases told either a story of relief for a struggling offense or was a nod to the Dodgers' lightning rod of attention, Yasiel Puig, who has pimped a few swings of his own in the series. Contreras took a season-long 30.85 seconds to round the bases, according to Statcast.

But one of the lasting images of the night will be free agent-to-be Arrieta walking off the mound with two outs in the seventh inning to a standing ovation. Rusty from a hamstring injury, which limited him to one start since Sept. 26, Arrieta gave all he had over the course of 111 pitches. He left with two men on and two outs with the Cubs holding onto a 3-1 lead. Reliever Brian Duensing induced his biggest out of the season when National League Rookie of the Year favorite Cody Bellinger popped up to end the inning. Considering the Cubs’ struggles out of the bullpen this postseason, getting that out was no sure thing.

But the drama didn’t end there, Cubs manager Joe Maddon called upon closer Wade Davis to get the final six outs which he eventually did but not before giving up a home run to Justin Turner and seeing Maddon get kicked out of his second game in the series. Umpires reversed a swinging strike-three call on Curtis Granderson determining he fouled off the pitch after huddling for a few minutes. Replays shown on the video board, inside Wrigley Field, indicated differently and so Maddon got his money’s worth before leaving.

The Cubs are also getting their money’s worth out of Davis, who threw 48 pitches to get the save. He also excited the crowd with a nine-pitch at-bat in the bottom half of the eighth inning. He struck out but did his job on the mound to keep the Cubs alive for at least one more day.