Sweeping the Fish (or coming close) and six other keys to the Cubs' World Series-or-bust season

MIAMI -- There will be no hangover this season, at least not for the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs vow they’ll begin the 2018 season differently from 2017, when the then-defending champs fell behind the Milwaukee Brewers and had to play catch-up most of the year.

There might be no better place in baseball to start this season with a winning record than South Florida. The rebuilding Derek Jeter-led Miami Marlins provide an opportunity for the Cubs to grab three or four victories before heading north for the spring and summer. And anything less might be a failure. To wit: According to Elias Sports Bureau, Miami is the first squad in baseball history to field a team after losing four players who played at least 150 games the previous season.

The departed Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna accounted for 49 percent of Marlins hits last season, 50 percent of their runs driven in, 55 percent of runs scored and 60 percent of their home runs, according to ESPN Stats & Information. That’s a lot of offense to lose, and the Cubs will look to take advantage.

Winning the series -- which starts Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/WatchESPN) -- is about more than getting on a plane with a 4-0 or 3-1 record. It could help Chicago head into the regular season with that 2016 championship vibe back. Or just maybe set the Cubs up to be even better.

Here are six more storylines that will make (or break) a crossroads season for Chicago. You’ll know it’s time to get excited on the North Side if ...

The offense takes another step

Despite scoring the second-most runs in the league last season, the Cubs changed hitting coaches and brought in situational guru Chili Davis. His job is to help round out an offense that has plenty of power but lacked a finer touch at times last season, particularly against the better pitching staffs in the league.

Kris Bryant said the Cubs' offensive potential gives him "goose bumps." Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Bringing home a runner from third with fewer than two outs might be a challenge, but hitting the ball out of the park should not be. The Cubs could be the first National League team to boast seven 20-home-run hitters in the same season. They had six in 2017, tied with the Dodgers and Reds for the most. Considering that nine Cubs players have hit 20 in a season at least once, it’s not far-fetched to think seven could do it this year.

“I got goose bumps driving home [from a spring training game],” former MVP Kris Bryant said recently. “Whoever is hitting leadoff, there could be a 30-homer leadoff guy. That would be pretty dang impressive. Hopefully we all kind of translate what we’re doing here in spring training to the regular season, and if we do that I think we’re going to be even better than we were when we won a World Series.”

The Cubs saw six regulars hit .300 or better this spring, with perhaps no one more locked in than Anthony Rizzo (.354). Some of that is bound to carry over against the hapless Marlins.

You can’t tell which Cub is the ace

Jon Lester is the Opening Day pitcher, but that doesn’t mean the guys behind him aren’t just as good, particularly Kyle Hendricks and newcomer Yu Darvish. Here’s a bold prediction: Hendricks will flirt with -- and maybe even throw -- a no-hitter, while Darvish should impress his first time through the NL Central, and then some. The Cardinals have never faced Darvish, while the other Central teams have limited at-bats against him. Considering his wide repertoire of pitches and his arm strength -- the right-hander was throwing 95-98 mph in the spring -- there’s no reason Darvish can’t dominate.

Hendricks, meanwhile, didn’t walk a batter until his final Cactus League start, and it’s as simple as this: Whenever he’s been healthy in his career, he’s been dominant -- and he’s healthy now.

“On paper, we could be as good as we were in 2016,” Lester said. “But we don’t play the game on paper.”

In reality, the 2018 rotation -- which also includes Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood -- might get even better results because of the players standing behind them.

The Cubs' infield defense is the best in baseball

Chicago might not have the best player at each position -- hello, Nolan Arenado -- but collectively there might not be a foursome that’s better this season. Rizzo, Javy Baez, Addison Russell and Bryant will be a huge benefit to any pitcher on the mound. The difference between this defense and the one that was historically good in 2016 is Baez. He’s entrenched at second base now and might be the best of the group. If Baez can make the routine plays, he should win a Gold Glove.

“We need to make the plays we’re supposed to make,” Rizzo said. “I know we’ll make the flashy ones.”

That most definitely applies to Baez. And Russell’s offseason throwing program should help eliminate some of his bad errors, but as a player annually at the top of the leaderboard in defensive runs saved, he’s already one of the best. Meanwhile, Rizzo ended last season on a 137-game errorless streak, and Bryant has consistently improved at third base since he broke into the league.

“I didn’t think he would be a third baseman long term,” one NL scout said recently. “But he got rid of some throwing issues, and now he’s no liability over there, especially considering his size.”

The new-look bullpen avoids an early hiccup

It’s no secret that Chicago's bullpen struggled late last season and in the playoffs. So how will things go now that relief corps will be anchored by a new face? First-time closer Brandon Morrow will have a spotlight on him after the team was spoiled in recent years by elite ninth-inning arms in Aroldis Chapman and Wade Davis. But the Cubs are adamant about their late-inning philosophy: Closers can be found anywhere.

Manager Joe Maddon sees the lessons of the past three seasons paying off for the 2018 Cubs. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

“Closers aren’t born; they’re made,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “We’ve had success with guys like Davis, who are experienced World Series closers, and we’ve had success with guys like Hector Rondon who was a Rule 5 pick.

“You’re paying boutique prices when always looking for the guy with tons of saves on their résumé. I think it’s a mistake.”

If Morrow falters or is injured, the Cubs say Justin Wilson, Carl Edwards or Steve Cishek can step in. And remember, there is no easier position to fill at the trade deadline than closer. About 20 out-of-contention teams have no need for theirs at that point in the season. Of course, the Cubs might not have many save opportunities if things are going their way.

Maddon magic returns

There might not be a manager who knows the pulse of his team better than Joe Maddon, who should start to generate Hall of Fame buzz as he winds his way through the second half of his managerial career.

This spring he combined art with baseball, introducing his players to various famous paintings while tying the art to the game itself. It all helped provide a distraction; spring training is long, and the Cubs had very few roster decisions to make in Arizona.

Maddon’s toughest test -- if his players are healthy -- is finding playing time for all of his outfielders. There are five (Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist) for three spots.

“I want to stay open-minded,” Maddon said. “I feel good about everyone out there. Not every manager can say that. ... I don’t think anyone will bellyache if someone is playing more than they are. They know we’re here to win, and if they stay ready they’ll have their opportunity as well.”

Hoyer is even less worried, because having more good players than positions is rarely a concern over the course of 162 games. Before he switched offices recently, Hoyer kept a reminder of just that thought.

“I still had this on my whiteboard [from 2015] as a reminder how fast things can change,” Hoyer recalled. “I wrote on the board, ‘How are we going to divide the at -bats with Heyward, [Dexter] Fowler, Schwarber and [Jorge] Soler?’ Three games in, Kyle blows out his knee and you realize the best-laid plans -- things will work out over the course of the season.”

Schwarber and Happ find consistency

All eyes will be on the comeback season for Schwarber, who followed his winter weight loss with a monster spring, during which he reconfigured his strike zone, started taking his walks and then proceeded to rip balls all over the field.

“I’m glad we stopped talking about his weight loss and started talking about his hitting,” Hoyer said. “He’s been locked in the last two or three weeks.”

Maddon will mostly bat Schwarber fifth after leading him off last season. That didn’t work out, and the Cubs might have found their leadoff hitter this spring anyway.

Happ came to camp to win a job, but it wasn’t in the crowded outfield. In sort of a backward way of getting more playing time, Happ took the reins at the leadoff spot and ran with it. He hit five home runs to lead off games in the Cactus League, and now Maddon and the Cubs are talking as though it will be hard to take Happ out of the lineup -- as long as his productivity carries into the regular season.

“He was smart,” Hoyer said. “He saw an opportunity and expressed a willingness to bat there. Not everyone does.”

Overall, the Cubs believe their experiences over the past three years will benefit them now. They won a World Series with a position-player group that hadn’t reached its peak and now are relying on those same players to take them back to the Fall Classic.

“We know what it’s like to play from the front,” Maddon said. “We know what it’s like to play from behind now. There is no reason to get over-amped or overconfident, and there is no reason to get down on yourselves. The last three years provided a lot of lessons learned on how to do this.

“I’ve been around a lot of good spots. This spot, now, regarding how the players are going about their business, is about as good as I’ve seen."