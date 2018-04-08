Cubs get the Yu Darvish they paid for in comeback win vs. Brewers

The Cubs knock in four runs in the ninth inning to defeat the Brewers 5-2 on Saturday. (0:47)

MILWAUKEE -- The comeback might garner some headlines, but the big-picture narrative surrounding the Chicago Cubs' 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday took place a couple of hours before the visitors scored four runs in the ninth inning to capture the win.

High-priced starter Yu Darvish was fantastic in his second outing in a Cubs uniform. Coming off a subpar game in Miami a week earlier -- he didn't get out of the fifth inning in that one -- Darvish struck out nine Brewers over six innings while allowing just one run on two hits. Everything was clicking.

And nasty.

"Darvish was tremendous," manager Joe Maddon said after the game. "He hit a groove in his delivery. Once he gets to that point, heads up, because he's going to throw strikes exactly where he wants to. That's exactly where he was at by the time we had to take him out."

In start No. 1, Darvish was all over the place with his fastball. Not so on Saturday, when he missed bats at a 36 percent rate -- compared to just 5 percent against the Marlins -- according to ESPN Stats & Information tracking. His velocity in both starts was solid, averaging about 96.6 mph. But according to both the right-hander and his catcher, it was another pitch in his arsenal that really dominated the Brewers.

"I changed a little bit of my slider, which worked out really well today," Darvish said through his interpreter. "They had the slider inside their head, which made the fastballs more effective."

He didn't get a decision, but Yu Darvish bounced back with six strong innings Saturday against the Brewers, striking out nine while allowing one run on two hits. AP Photo/Tom Lynn

Catcher Willson Contreras added: "He had three types of sliders: one to get ahead, the other was to get a second strike and then one to punch out."

It's no surprise when Darvish flashes his elite stuff, but the mental part of his game has to come along with it. His previous few appearances -- in the World Series with the Dodgers last fall and in Miami last week -- didn't feel or look right. Saturday reminded the baseball world what he's capable of after the Cubs signed him to a six-year, $126 million deal over the winter.

"The biggest thing is he looked more comfortable," veteran Jon Lester said. "Your first start with your new team [in Miami], big expectations and all that stuff. He's a guy we don't really worry about. His stuff is good enough."

Lester knows something about being the expensive addition to a team. He struggled in his first month with the Cubs back in 2015 but eventually settled in. Like Lester then, Darvish isn't thinking about contracts or the pressure to live up to them.

"As a baseball player it's important to do my stuff and get results," he said simply. "The team's comeback got me excited and [my] results came through. That's good, too."

It was a comeback which featured some clutch hitting with men on third -- traditionally a difficult task for the Cubs -- as MLB strikeout leader Ian Happ came through in a big way with a bases-loaded single to break a 2-2 tie. And in the bottom of the ninth, closer Brandon Morrow's came on for his first save opportunity of the season, prompting Lester to declare that the Cubs had to get "reacquainted" with the righty.

Lester's pinch-hit squeeze bunt to drive in the final run will also generate some buzz, but the most important aspect of the day revolved around Darvish. He came as "advertised," according to his manager -- and that has the most long-term implications for the Cubs.

"He hit that little bit of a rough spot," Maddon said of Darvish, referencing an Eric Thames fourth-inning home run. "Once he got it back, he had it. He'll do that every game. He'll lose feel for a minute. Once he re-finds it, and then gets into this method, he gets real rhythmic."

"Night and day" is how another player described the right-hander from his first start to this one. The Cubs are expecting a lot more of this Darvish ... and maybe less of a need for ninth-inning comebacks like they got Saturday.

"The first game he was too anxious to have a good start," Contreras said. "Everything was better than the first start in Miami. Slider was the best pitch today to get people out. ... This was a good win."