Cubs welcome warmth of Wrigley after long, cold, uneven trip

CHICAGO -- Home. Finally.

The Chicago Cubs ended their longest road trip to start a season since 1899 on a winning note, as they took three of four from the Milwaukee Brewers, improving to 5-4 overall before even laying eyes on revamped Wrigley Field.

“We need to get some stability about us,” manager Joe Maddon said Sunday after the Cubs' 3-0 win. “It’s been a nomadic existence for a while.”

Consider: The Cubs flew through three time zones from spring training in Arizona to Fort Myers, Florida, where they played two exhibition games against the Boston Red Sox. Then came four games to open the season in Miami, including a 17-inning affair. A rain delay in Cincinnati last Tuesday turned into a rainout before the Cubs finished their cross-country trek in Milwaukee. Next they’ll be greeted by 30-degree temperatures and new dugouts on Monday, when they’ll be the last team in baseball to play a home game.

“It feels like it’s been a long time since spring training,” Ben Zobrist said. “Even though it will be cold, there will be a lot of people excited for that at Wrigley.”

The fans can get excited because the Cubs started to look like themselves in Milwaukee. As strange as it sounds, playing unfamiliar competition -- such as the depleted Miami Marlins -- threw the Cubs for a loop. Chicago's at-bats looked bad, and the first time through the starting rotation left a lot to be desired.

But then came back-to-back performances by relatively new additions Yu Darvish and Jose Quintana on Saturday and Sunday. They were fantastic, totaling 12 innings while yielding just one run. In fact, Quintana has thrown 28 innings in Miller Park in his career and has given up just three runs.

Joe Maddon, Kyle Schwarber and the Cubs are happy to be home after taking three of four from the Brewers. Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t know,” Quintana said. “I’m lucky? I just try to do my job. All my stuff was good.”

Tyler Chatwood will start the home opener on Monday, vowing to get his teammates back to the dugout quickly, knowing how cold they’ll be standing behind him. Chatwood already had one start in cold weather -- Monday in Cincinnati -- but he knows the wind chills at Wrigley Field can be bitterly cold.

“No short sleeves for me,” Chatwood said with a laugh. “I’ll wear long ones like I did in Cincinnati.”

At the plate, the Cubs were a mixed bag on the road. In mostly good hitting conditions, they didn’t always take advantage, especially in getting men home from third base. This isn’t a first-week problem; it has been a three-year issue.

“The only thing we didn’t do well is hit in situations sometimes,” Maddon said.

The Cubs rank last in the early going in scoring runners from third with fewer than two outs, but they have had the second-most opportunities. They’re hoping to cash in on those situations eventually.

“We know we’re a good hitting team,” Kris Bryant said over the weekend. “We’re just feeling things out still.”

At least the Cubs have already knocked nine road games off their schedule. Plus, the poor hitting conditions bound to annoy them at home will be the same for both teams. The difference is the Cubs finally get their rabid fan base behind them at Wrigley Field, which is in Year 4 of a five-year makeover. New dugouts and a new batting cage are just a couple of improvements that will greet the players.

“Just thinking about Wrigley Field makes me feel way better than going away [on the road],” catcher Willson Contreras said.

Don’t expect first baseman Anthony Rizzo (back tightness) to suit up in the frigid conditions on Monday, but the Cubs survived the past three days without him and have plenty of depth. The issue is simply to stay warm, whoever is on the field.

“Yeah, layer up for warm-ups, but once the game starts, we’re running around,” Chatwood said. “Or at least the pitcher is active.”

The long trek for the Cubs is over, and a new adventure awaits them in Chicago. But mostly, sleeping in their own beds and making sure the heaters work are foremost on their minds.

“It should be fun,” Bryant said. “Good to be home. Nice and cold. Snow. Home opener. I wouldn’t have it any other way in Chicago. ... Can’t wait.”