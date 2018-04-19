Productive small-ball inning gives Cubs that '16 feeling again

CHICAGO -- It’s the kind of inning the Chicago Cubs have been waiting for, perhaps since their World Series victory in 2016. It’s called playing small ball and taking what the pitcher gives you. In this case, it meant no home runs, no extra-base hits. They didn’t even draw a walk. It’s not that home runs are bad, but when they don’t come, there has to be another way.

In the second inning of their game Thursday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cubs found that other way. And it was a thing of beauty.

"That was so fun to watch,” manager Joe Maddon said after the 8-5 win. “Keep your launch angles. Keep your exit velocities. Give me good at-bats. Those were good at-bats.”

After singling and advancing to second on a sac fly, Javier Baez slides in with the Cubs' fifth run after an Anthony Rizzo base hit in Thursday's second inning. Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports

Let’s go inside the inning that won them a mid-April, cold matinée against their archrivals:

With Chicago already leading 2-1, the bottom of the second began with an opposite-field single by No. 8 hitter Jason Heyward. Next, Jon Lester -- the Cubs' best bunter -- laid down a perfectly executed sacrifice. Man on second, one out. What followed might fit with Maddon’s theme this season of combining art and baseball.

“It is [an art form],” Maddon said. “It’s just good hitting. We worked really good at-bats. I’d love to stay with that if we can. Use the whole field.”

After the bunt came an opposite-field, broken-bat RBI single by Albert Almora Jr. against a right-hander, giving many Cubs fans even more ammunition when it comes to his role. They want him in the lineup no matter who’s pitching.

Now it was Javier Baez's turn. No Cub is hotter, as his 11 extra-base hits on the season before this at-bat attest to. But this time, he "just" singled -- you guessed it -- to the opposite field. Then, in World Series Game 7 fashion, Baez tagged up from first base on a fly ball to center. Almora famously did the same in the 10th inning that night in November 2016.

“I don’t call that my move, but it was good,” Almora said with a smile. “It’s good baserunning. It kept the inning going.”

The Cubs weren’t done. Anthony Rizzo followed with an RBI single, then Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch. Kyle Schwarber's second RBI hit of the game completed the scoring in an amazing four-run inning. It gives hope to the possibility of a dynamic offense -- something the Cubs have struggled to put on the field more often than not the past few seasons. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Chicago's seven opposite-field hits Thursday were the second-most by a team in a nine-inning game this season.

“I feel like when this team does that, sky’s the limit,” Heyward said.

Added Rizzo: “When guys stay in their approach and put good swings on the ball, usually good things happen.”

The only question now is whether Maddon tries to keep some continuity with the lineup. Will Almora lead off again? Does Baez remain in the No. 2 hole? Those are questions for Friday. Thursday was all about the inning.

“Hit it where it’s pitched,” Schwarber said. “We did that today, and you saw the results.”