After scuffles, a 'Yuuuge' day for Darvish at Wrigley

CHICAGO -- The good times are finally rolling for Yu Darvish at Wrigley Field.

Darvish looked the part of a $126 million man on Friday, holding the Milwaukee Brewers to one unearned run over six innings in a 3-2 victory for the Chicago Cubs. Darvish struck out eight, walked two, gave up three hits and in general had a merry old time on another cold day at the Friendly Confines.

Two weeks prior, on an even colder Friday afternoon at Wrigley, Darvish made his home debut as a Cub but didn’t escape the fifth inning of a 4-0 loss to Atlanta. In fact, Darvish had made it through the fifth only once in his first four starts for Chicago and entered his latest start with a 6.86 ERA. Stories began to pop up about Darvish’s inability to gather himself after encountering a rough stretch in a game. Fair or not, you might add, but such critiques come with the territory of the mega-deal he signed with the Cubs just before spring training.

On Friday, Darvish began to change that narrative.

“Great composure,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I thought he worked the mental game extremely well. I’m not going to tell you what I saw, but we talked about it. He was right on with everything.”

The talk Maddon is referring to happened in Cleveland, which Darvish said a little later was primarily about not letting your last pitch affect your next pitch. That was the building media story encircling Darvish, and it could have happened again Friday. The circumstances were just right for it.

With the Cubs up 2-1 in the fifth, there were two out and no runners on base when Brewers pitcher Brent Suter rolled a single into left to keep the inning alive. Again, this was the fifth, the inning that has proved to be the thorn in Darvish’s side during his first month as a Cub. So red flags were unfurled when he walked Lorenzo Cain on a borderline 3-2 pitch. An annoyed Darvish snapped his glove at the throw back to the mound from his catcher, Willson Contreras.

This was the familiar moment. The hitch in Darvish’s giddy-up. Milwaukee slugger Christian Yelich stepped to the plate. But instead of coughing away the lead, Darvish got Yelich on a little comebacker to end the inning.

“Guys with that special kind of ability,” Maddon said, “sometimes you just get out of your zone somehow, and you need to be reminded about a couple of things. I promise you if he keeps doing that, look out. Because that was above and beyond good stuff.”

It wasn’t a dominant outing. It was a very good outing. Darvish finished with a game score of 70, a total he’s eclipsed 37 times during his big league career. The right-hander didn’t even get the win, as the Brewers tied the contest after Darvish was pulled having thrown 104 pitches. But the way it unfolded likely meant more to Darvish, and the Cubs, than the final results. Plus, Maddon’s chat with Darvish turned out to be well received, and reinforced by tangible results.

“[Maddon] really takes care of me,” Darvish said. “He thinks a lot about me. In today’s outing, there was a similar situation as the previous game, but because I spoke with Joe, I was able to overcome it and keep going.”

Darvish is an implacable sort, never displaying much emotion on the mound or off of it. His demeanor seemed even-keeled last fall when he beat the Cubs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley, a game that gave the Dodgers 3-0 lead in the series. It seemed even-keeled when he lost Game 7 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

And, frankly, it seemed even-keeled when he won his first home game for Chicago on Friday. Yet there were cracks in Darvish’s cool, in a good way. He put on a show, racking up strikeouts to end the third, fourth and sixth innings. He froze Manny Pina with a 64 mph curveball, a pitch nearly 8 mph slower than any other pitch thrown this season for a called strikeout.

“There might be situations in the future where I might encounter similar circumstances to today,” Darvish said. “This was certainly a confidence-booster. I’ll just keep going.”

The real highlight came at the plate. In the bottom of the fifth, Darvish lined a ball up the right-field line that was misplayed by Milwaukee’s Domingo Santana and rolled into the corner. Darvish ran -- maybe trotted is the appropriate verb -- into second base and rounded the bag only to spin out and plop onto his keister. He crawled his way back to the bag as the crowd roared, then watched the replay of himself biting the dust on the big video board in left field.

“[It was] a triple that he turned into a double,” Maddon joked. “I was telling [first-base coach] Will [Venable], if he doesn’t get a triple on that particular play, he will never get a triple in the big leagues.”

Turns out, Darvish kind of called his shot, which is a funny thing given the fact that he hadn’t doubled since July 14, 2014.

“Right before he hit his double, he told me, ‘I hit double, you bunt me over’,” Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. said. “Honestly, I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’”

A few minutes before Almora said that, Darvish related the same story, though everyone in the media room thought he was making a joking excuse for having fallen down and missing out on a triple. Still, it was a relaxed and happy Darvish on the mound and in the media room, one who more than ever seemed a key part of the Cubs’ quest to get back to the postseason.

No more evidence of that could be found than the noise the Wrigley faithful made for Darvish when he left the mound at the end of each inning, growing a little bit louder with each instance and culminating with his strikeout of Hernan Perez to punctuate his start with an exclamation mark. As he walked to the dugout, the Wrigley fans yelled, “Yuuuu!”

“Regardless of where I am, no matter where I’m at, I hear the supporting fans,” Darvish said. “That really cheers me up.”

It’s not the sound those same fans made two weeks ago at Wrigley, and it wasn’t the sound they made last fall when Darvish helped push the Cubs into an inescapable hole against L.A. It was the sound of acceptance.

“I like the ‘Yuuuu’,” Maddon said. “I hope that catches on, in that situation. ‘Let’s go, Yuuuu.’ That was Yuuuuge.’”