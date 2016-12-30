A.J. Green's record run will have to wait until 2017

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green might not end his season on injured reserve, but it will officially conclude Friday afternoon when the team declares him "out" for Sunday's finale versus the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said earlier in the week that Green would not play, putting a quick end to any speculation that a few more days to heal from a hamstring tear sustained in Week 11 would make a difference.

A hamstring injured ended Bengals star A.J. Green's chance to join Randy Moss as the only players to compile 1,000 receiving yards in each of their first six NFL seasons. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

It was an odd end to what had started as a potential record-breaking season for Green, who seemed well on his way to joining Randy Moss as the only players to have 1,000 receiving yards in each of their first six seasons. Instead, Green was carted off two plays into a home game against the Bills and did not return. Any hope Green could make a comeback was extinguished in Week 16 at Houston when the team decided it was too risky to allow him to play.

"I think you feel for the guy, that he didn't get a chance to build on a season that obviously was going to be a tremendous one for him," teammate Andrew Whitworth said. "But you also commend him for what he did, for the season he did have. He continues to work, he continues to get better every time he steps on the football field and continues to show that no one really knows the ceiling of A.J. Green."

Just how well was Green's season going? Take out the Bills game, in which he played only two snaps, and he was averaging 107.1 yards per game. Had Green been able to sustain that pace, he would have finished with 1,714 yards, which would have been a personal best and good for eighth on the NFL single-season list.

Of course, it's hard to predict how Green actually would have finished 2016. He had four games of 120 receiving yards or more, with the Bengals going 3-0-1 in those games. Green also caught a juggling Hail Mary try against the Browns.

The one thing Green didn't get to do this season was play against the Ravens, a team he historically has fared well against.

Just a season ago, in the Bengals' first game against the Ravens, Green had one of the best games of his career, catching 10 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. In another game against the Ravens, Green caught a tipped Hail Mary pass as time expired to send it to overtime. He has six touchdowns in his past five games against Baltimore.

Green's chase for personal and team records will have to resume next season. His 49 receiving touchdowns rank fourth in team history, and with a full 2017 he could approach Chad Johnson's record of 66.

Although his season came to a disappointing end, Green's injury doesn't appear to be one that requires surgery that could derail his 2017 season. Could bigger things await in his seventh season?

His teammates think so.

"I think it's exciting to know he's that kind of player, he's that kind of person in the locker room," Whitworth said. "He's growing into a guy I can see being a captain of his team for a long time."