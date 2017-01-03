Final NFL stats leaders in every major category

Ryan Clark explains why Aaron Rodgers gets his vote for this season's MVP, while Mike Golic Jr. makes the case for Tom Brady. (2:17)

Slump? What slump? Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished the regular season on a hot streak, leading the NFL with 40 passing touchdowns, and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees finished as the passing yards leader for the third straight season.

On the rushing side, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott became just the fifth rookie since the merger to lead the league in rushing yards, falling just short of Eric Dickerson's record after sitting out the final game of the regular season.

Defensively, Atlanta Falcons second-year outside linebacker Vic Beasley had a standout sophomore season, leading the NFL in both sacks and forced fumbles.

Here are the regular-season leaders in the major categories on offense and defense:

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

After a midseason lull in which the Packers lost four straight, Rodgers finished the season strong, throwing eight touchdown passes and no interceptions over the final two games. Rodgers' 40 touchdowns are the most he has thrown in a single season since 2011, and it’s the first time he’s led the league in this category. Matt Ryan's 38 touchdowns are a personal best.

Rodgers: 40 Ryan: 38 Brees: 37

PASSING YARDS

Brees has led the league in passing yards five times in the past seven seasons. However, the Saints have only had a winning record in one of those seasons.

Brees: 5,208 Ryan: 4,944 Redskins QB Kirk Cousins: 4,917

COMPLETION PERCENTAGE

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford recorded the single-season record for completion percentage at 71.6 percent, breaking Brees' previous record of 71.2 percent, set in 2011. But Bradford had the lowest average air yards per pass attempt among qualifying quarterbacks at 6.24.

Bradford: 71.6 Brees: 70.0 Ryan: 69.9

RUSHING YARDS

Elliott didn’t break Dickerson's rookie rushing record, falling short by 177 yards after the Cowboys sat him in the final game of the season with the playoffs ahead. Elliott is only the fifth rookie to lead the NFL in rushing since the merger. Jordan Howard's total broke Matt Forte's rookie rushing record for the Bears.

Elliott: 1,631 Howard: 1,313 Titans RB DeMarco Murray: 1,287

RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount has turned his career around since being cut by the Steelers during a troubled 2014 season. His 18 touchdowns are a personal best. His previous high was seven in 2013.

Blount: 18 Cardinals RB David Johnson: 16 Elliott: 15

RECEIVING YARDS

Falcons receiver Julio Jones led the league with 100.6 yards-per-game, but missed two games with a toe injury, paving the way for Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to earn his first receiving yards title. Hilton has topped 1,000 receiving yards for four straight seasons.

Hilton: 1,448 Jones: 1,409 Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 1,367

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS

One season after tearing his ACL, Packers receiver Jordy Nelson is a prime candidate for the Comeback Player of the Year award. He and teammate Davante Adams were the only two receivers from one team to each have double-digit receiving touchdowns, although the Saints came close with Michael Thomas and Brandin Cooks.

Nelson: 14 Steelers WR Antonio Brown: 12 Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: 12 Adams: 12

SACKS

Beasley broke out after getting just four sacks in his rookie year. His 15.5 sacks were just one away from the Falcons’ franchise record. Broncos linebacker Von Miller, one year after being named Super Bowl MVP, came up just short of Beasley despite finishing with more sacks than he did in 2015.

INTERCEPTIONS

Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward finished with his most interceptions since the 2012 season, running one back for a touchdown. He made his first Pro Bowl this season in his first season with the Chargers.

Hayward: 7 Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: 6 Chiefs CB Marcus Peters: 6 Texans S Quintin Demps: 6

FORCED FUMBLES

Bruce Irvin's six forced fumbles, the most in his career, helped the Raiders lead the league in that category, and Beasley tied for the title in forced fumbles.