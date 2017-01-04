Could the Bengals try to trade AJ McCarron in the offseason?

CINCINNATI -- Maybe Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron knows something everyone else doesn't.

McCarron, who could be a potential trade target to a quarterback-needy team, is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract but seemed to acknowledge the possibility on Monday that he could be in a different uniform before that deal expires.

McCarron made sure to tell his coaches he appreciated them. He took a picture with one of the Bengals' staff members on Monday morning, "just in case." He talked glowingly of Cincinnati, and acknowledged that he would be fine if nothing happens and he's back with the team next season.

But mostly he just wants the chance to play. So if the team wants to trade him to a place where he would get a chance to start, he would welcome it.

"I definitely wouldn't be distraught at all," he said." Like I told Marvin [Lewis] and my coaches in my exit meetings, I appreciate everybody in this organization. From the bottom of my heart. They gave me a chance when a lot people wouldn't. They've all treated me unbelievably.

"I really do care for every one of them and respect all of them. This place will always have a special place in my heart."

The Bengals also seemed to be setting themselves up for that possibility when they claimed quarterback Jeff Driskel off waivers and protected him by keeping him on the active roster all season instead of putting him back on the practice squad. If the team considers Driskel serviceable, he could move into the backup role.

McCarron was considered a potential trade target after filling in for an injured Andy Dalton last season, but that never materialized. Lewis, speaking to the Cincinnati Enquirer on Tuesday night on the newspaper's weekly show, said no teams called about McCarron last year, and said trading a player with one year left on his contract isn't always an easy sell.

"People said that last year," Lewis said of a trade. "His market was better a year ago and no one inquired. ... Now he goes with one year and what do they gain from it? ... So we'll see what happens. People always think there's more beyond the scenes things that go on ... and there really isn't."

Lewis also spoke highly of McCarron and thinks he will be a starter somewhere down the line.

"A.J. is, in our opinion, a very good player, and at some point in his career, I believe wholeheartedly, he'll be a starting quarterback in the National Football League and he'll do a great job because he has a lot of 'it,'" Lewis said. "And he's so doggone competitive and smart, he's good for the team, he makes people around him better, he raises them up, and yet he can do his job effectively."

A potential McCarron trade would hinge on three things: a team offering the compensation the Bengals want, the team's confidence in Driskel, and a willingness to move from a proven backup to one that hasn't taken an NFL snap.

A team's fortunes rests with their quarterback. The Oakland Raiders were having their best season in a decade before Derek Carr fractured his fibula in Week 16. Their hopes of advancing in the playoffs now look grim.

McCarron acknowledged all possibilities and said he's just going to wait things out.

"I don't know," he said. "The coaches know, Marvin knows how big of a competitor I am. I want a chance to play, but if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen."