Is it time for the Bengals and Adam Jones to part ways?

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals have a decision to make.

Just how much do they value cornerback Adam Jones?

A video released by Cincinnati police on Monday night might complicate those thoughts. The video shows Jones, in the back of a squad car, going on a profane tirade at the officers following his arrest on Jan. 3. At one point, Jones told an officer, "I hope you die tomorrow."

Shortly after the video was released, the Bengals, who had previously declined to comment on the issue, released a statement saying they were “extremely disappointed” with Jones.

It’s a telling statement from a team that has been known for its loyalty and willingness to extend second chances to players like Jones, Chris Henry and Vontaze Burfict, who has had multiple on-field issues but none off the field in Cincinnati.

Truthfully, the video likely doesn’t change much. The Bengals probably already knew what happened during Jones’ arrest.

If anything, the video will just enhance the reaction in the community and nationally. And it’s just one more embarrassing incident to add to Jones’ litany.

So where does the team draw the line? It's clearly fed up at this point.

Jones, 33, was voted captain by his teammates and is supposed to be one of the voices of the team. Instead, the Bengals have been placed in a repeated position of accounting for his actions. The multiple chances extended by coach Marvin Lewis and management don’t seem to have registered.

At this point, with Jones set to turn 34 next season and due $7.5 million in salary and bonuses, is he worth the trouble? From a financial standpoint, it doesn’t make much sense.

The Bengals could choose to part ways with cornerback Adam Jones in the offseason and save significant cap space. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

The Bengals would actually save $6.8 million against the cap this season if they release Jones and $7 million if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut, which allows them to spread the cap hit out over two years. That’s money that could be spent on cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who is just 27 and about to hit free agency in his prime.

Kirkpatrick has expressed several times that he feels grateful to the Bengals for giving him a chance after an arrest for marijuana possession gave him a "character concern" label prior to the 2012 draft. Kirkpatrick has never been in trouble in five seasons in Cincinnati.

The Bengals undoubtedly feel some sense of loyalty to Jones after helping him turn his career around.

That’s one half of the story. The one where Jones was given a chance by the Bengals in 2010 after multiple off-the-field issues scared all the other teams away. Jones took the final chance and ran with it, working back into the starting rotation and eventually earning a team captain patch for the first time this season. He got married and settled down with his wife and children and even became a member of the community, paying out of his pocket every year to give needy local children bikes for Christmas.

He is still one of the most reliable members of the secondary, despite being the oldest, and had an excellent season in 2015.

Then there is the other side.

Jones was arrested for incidents in 2011, 2013 (twice) and 2017. He lost his cool in the Bengals’ wild-card game against the Steelers last season and contributed to the meltdown that cost Cincinnati its first playoff win in 25 years. Even this season, he exasperated defensive coordinator Paul Guenther when he put on a show for reporters about his disdain for Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor. Following the Bengals' second win against the Browns, Jones refused to answer any questions unless they were about Pryor. Jones even pretended several times to look through the garbage can for Pryor.

While the incident drew laughs from his teammates, it also went viral on social media and didn’t exactly put the Bengals in the best light, nor did it impress management, which has worked to shed the label of a team with out-of-control players.

Guenther said he told Jones he needed to grow up.

If Jones were still 27, his age when the Bengals signed him, they would likely be willing to put up with his antics. In the NFL, talent often trumps most off-field issues.

But Jones is reaching an age where he’s not worth the headache.

Older cornerbacks are rare in this league. According to ESPN Stats & Information, only four cornerbacks age 33 or older this season took significant snaps, and Jones had more than anyone in that group. Vikings cornerback Terence Newman, 38, is the only active player who has continued playing the position in his late 30s.

The nature of the position makes it impossible to hide decline. Cornerbacks are often asked to be on an island with the best receivers in the league. They must be some of the most athletic players on the field. It’s why they rarely have long careers.

When the decline happens, it happens quickly. Darrelle Revis, considered to be one of the best to play the game, signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Jets in 2015, only to show a noticeable decline this year at 31. He has mentioned the possibility of one day moving to safety.

Jones' ability to still play at a high level at his age is a statistical anomaly. He might have the legs of a younger player after missing time due to his various suspensions, but his time as a reliable starter is likely limited.

The Bengals know this. It’s why they paid out all of Jones’ guaranteed money in the first season in the form of a $4 million signing bonus and a $4.5 million roster bonus. The Bengals will owe him nothing if they cut him before his $200,000 offseason workout bonus kicks in this spring. The team wanted a potential out if Jones showed noticeable decline after the first year.

Yes, the Bengals have seemingly unlimited patience when it comes to these issues, but even they have their limits. The late Henry, a talented but troubled receiver, was cut while he was still in jail awaiting arraignment after a 2008 arrest -- his fifth in three years at the time.

Bengals owner Mike Brown said at the time that Henry’s conduct could "no longer be tolerated."

Are the Bengals still willing to tolerate Jones? Pro Football Focus ranked Jones 36th among all cornerbacks this season.

They might just be reaching the point where the numbers just don’t add up anymore.