Bengals newest wide receiver? 302-pound DT Geno Atkins

CINCINNATI — Look out A.J. Green.

The Bengals’ star receiver might get some competition next season in the form of a 302-pound defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

Atkins ran a route and caught a pass during the AFC’s Pro Bowl practice on Thursday, with teammate Carlos Dunlap giving chase. Dunlap threw up his hands and made the touchdown signal as Atkins ran into the end zone.

Green, who is rarely active on social media and did not participate in the Pro Bowl, has yet to respond. But it was no secret the Bengals needed a dependable No. 2 receiver this season, so maybe Green is keeping an open mind.