Bengals' Giovani Bernard recovering well from torn ACL

INDIANAPOLIS -- Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard's rehab has been progressing well, according to coach Marvin Lewis.

Bernard tore his left ACL in late November, which ended his season early. This is the second torn ACL for Bernard, who tore his right ACL as a freshman in college.

Lewis has not provided a timetable for Bernard's potential return.

“He’s worked extremely hard and things have gone very, very well thus far," Lewis said.

Bernard will be entering the second season of a three-year, $15.5 million extension signed in 2016. With Jeremy Hill entering the last year of his contract, and Rex Burkhead potentially heading to free agency, Bernard's recovery will be important for the running back group.