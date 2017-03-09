Free-agent loser? Andy Dalton loses two linemen after 41 sacks in 2016

CINCINNATI -- Bengals offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler were clear winners in free agency after agreeing to big deals with new teams.

Zeitler will become the highest paid guard in NFL history as the Browns are giving him a five-year, $60 million deal with $31.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Whitworth will sign a three-year, $36 million deal with the Rams that includes $15 million guaranteed, including $2.5 million in the second year of the deal.

But the biggest loser of the free agency period? That's clearly Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

Last year was nothing short of a disaster for Dalton, who was sacked 41 times, and that was with Zeitler and Whitworth.

The Bengals couldn't find a right tackle, rotating between Cedric Ogbuehi and Eric Winston before finally trying out Jake Fisher. Left guard Clint Boling played most of the year with an injured shoulder and is coming off surgery. Center Russell Bodine was inconsistent all season.

Now the Bengals must fill three holes on the offensive line in 2017.

Losing two starting linemen might not be good for Andy Dalton's health. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Re-signing Zeitler wasn't ever going to be a top priority for the Bengals, who value the tackle position over guards.

Zeitler said at the end of the season that he and the Bengals never engaged in contract talks in 2016. It was clear he was priced out of their market before the season even started.

Putting all of their resources into a guard didn't make sense for a team that believes T.J. Johnson or Christian Westerman can slide into Zeitler's spot. The team gave an original-round tender to Johnson, a restricted free agent, a sign that he figures into their plans for the future.

It make sense for the Bengals to believe Zeitler was too expensive to retain, especially with big contracts looming for Vontaze Burfict and Tyler Eifert after the 2017 season.

The issue isn't letting Zeitler leave, it's having no stability on the offensive line. The Bengals made a mistake by letting Whitworth leave, and there doesn't appear to be a solid Plan B in place.

Westerman has never taken a snap on offense. Johnson has been limited to backup duty and one start in place of Boling in 2016.

As for Whitworth's old spot, they're going to have to be ready to hand the reins to Ogbuehi, who struggled all year at both right and left tackle. The team is optimistic Ogbuehi, a 2015 first-round pick, will take big strides forward in his third season after missing significant parts of his first two offseasons to injury.

Filling one hole on the offensive line is one thing; filling three at once is a daunting prospect. If the Bengals lost Zeitler but kept Whitworth, it would be an easier pill to swallow.

The Bengals clearly have faith in some of their younger players to step up into those voids.

But based on last season, Dalton has a right to be worried.