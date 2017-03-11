Bengals hosting RB Joe Mixon for a visit, sources say

Joe Mixon sits down with Dan Graziano to reflect on his troubled past and looks ahead to his NFL career. (3:13)

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon for a visit on Saturday, sources confirmed to ESPN. The Cincinnati Enquirer first reported the news.

Cincinnati has shown interest in Mixon during the draft process and was one of several teams that met privately with Mixon prior to his pro day earlier this week. Mixon was not invited to the NFL scouting combine earlier this month due to a policy that can bar players from the event because of their off-field conduct. However, he is still considered one of the top draft prospects at his position.

Because the Bengals didn’t get a chance to interview Mixon in Indianapolis at the combine, hosting him for a visit gives them a chance to ask him more questions about his character and past issues.

Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face in 2014, his freshman year at the school. He initially received a misdemeanor assault charge but accepted a plea deal with one year of probation, counseling and 100 hours of community service. The Sooners also suspended him for the entire 2014 season.

The NFL recently instituted a new policy that can bar players from the combine if they have misdemeanor or felony convictions involving violence or use of a weapon, domestic violence, sexual offense and/or sexual assault. Mixon was not convicted for his assault charge, but the policy is fairly broad, and players can be banned from the combine for any reason.