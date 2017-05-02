Joe Mixon will sport Adrian Peterson's No. 28 for Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will wear No. 28 this season, according to the official roster.

Mixon hasn't discussed the significance of the number, but it's the same one worn by New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson. Both were standout players at Oklahoma.

Peterson tweeted about Mixon shortly after Mixon was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the draft on Friday.

Mixon wore No. 28 as a freshman at Freedom High School in Oakley, California, but had to change to No. 20 when he made the varsity team as a sophomore. Mixon was also wearing No. 28 during the 2014 Army All-American Bowl, when he publicly announced his commitment to play at Oklahoma.

He wore No. 25 at Oklahoma, a number already taken by Bengals running back Giovani Bernard.

According to the Bengals' website, Mixon showed up to the facility wearing a Bengals No. 25 T-shirt, prompting running backs coach Kyle Caskey to remark that Bernard might not like it.

Mixon was initially given No. 34 by the Bengals during his introductory press conference in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Other numbers for the Bengals' rookie class:

WR John Ross: 15

DE Jordan Willis: 99

LB Carl Lawson: 58

WR Josh Malone: 80

DT Ryan Glasgow: 67

K Jake Elliott: 3

C J.J. Dielman: 64

LB Jordan Evans: 50

DB Brandon Wilson: 40

TE Mason Schreck: 86