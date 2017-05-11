Could Bengals RB Joe Mixon quickly win the starting job?

Rookie RB Joe Mixon joins a crowded Cincinnati backfield after being drafted in the second round. Matthew Berry, Field Yates and Mike Clay preview Mixon's upside running along with Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill. (2:04)

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals will begin OTAs soon with several positions likely up for grabs. But does that include the running backs?

The top three running backs in 2017 will likely be Jeremy Hill, Giovani Bernard and rookie Joe Mixon. Hill is entering a contract season and Bernard is coming off an ACL tear.

That means Mixon is entering a situation where he has a good chance to rise up the ranks quickly.

@Kat_Terrell Do you think Joe Mixon will be a starter by the end of the season? Why or why not? — Meg Burkhard (@Bengalsmanic) May 11, 2017

Don't expect Mixon to necessarily become a named starter this season, but expect him to get the playing time as if he were a starter.

The reasons are varied.

Hill received the bulk of the work last season, carrying the ball 222 times for 839 yards, and Bernard, who played only 10 games because of his injury, carried the ball 91 times. Bernard had more receiving work, catching 39 passes to Hill's 21.

Though Hill has been considered the workhorse, the Bengals' two most utilized offensive formations in 2016 actually had Bernard in the lineup.

The Bengals ran 185 offensive plays last season with two wide receivers, Bernard and either Tyler Eifert or C.J. Uzomah as the tight end. The three most successful combinations also utilized Bernard. The combination of Bernard as the running back, Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell as the receivers and either Uzomah, Tyler Kroft or Eifert at tight end resulted in 1,435 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hill dealt with some injuries and didn't have his best season, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He has not yet been able to reach the heights of his rookie season, when he rushed for 1,124 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per ncarry.

That, combined with offensive line struggles, led to a mediocre third season for Hill, and the running backs as a group. The Bengals were clearly looking to upgrade that position, hosting several running backs for a visit during the draft season and displaying heavy interest in Leonard Fournette, who ultimately went to the Jaguars at No. 4 overall.

So what does that mean going forward?

Joe Mixon showed versatility at Oklahoma, which could ease his transition to Cincinnati's offense. John Korduner/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If the Bengals were willing to invest a first-round pick in a running back, it's clearly open season at the position. They likely won't name a true "starter" but will utilize the running back-by-committee approach, giving carries to both Hill and Mixon while continuing to use Bernard in a pass-catching role.

However, Mixon's versatility could ultimately lead to him getting a significant amount of snaps over both Hill and Bernard.

Mixon caught 37 passes for 538 yards during his final season at Oklahoma in addition to rushing for 1,274 yards. He was also used as a kick returner, including running one back for a touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass.

Mixon's college stats are very similar to Bernard's, who rushed for 1,228 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 47 passes for 490 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at North Carolina. Mixon, at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds is bigger than the 5-9, 205-pound Bernard.

Hill rushed for 1,401 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final season at LSU, but was rarely used as a pass-catcher.

If Mixon is used in a similar fashion to his days at Oklahoma, that gives the Bengals a lot of options and allows them to keep defenses honest. His biggest obstacle will be making the jump from college to the NFL.

That's no guarantee, but if he can pick things up quickly, he'll likely be used right away.

Hill has acknowledged that he needs to have a better season in 2017, but also thinks Cincinnati's new backfield is now one of the best in the league.

The Bengals likely feel the same way.