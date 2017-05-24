Brandon LaFell vows to bring back the 'Bob N Weave' in 2017

CINCINNATI -- Brandon LaFell's eyes lit up when he heard about the NFL announcing its new policy on touchdown celebrations.

He's got plans.

"It's going to be live this year," he said.

LaFell quickly rattled off possibilities for touchdown celebrations, most notably bringing back the "Bob N Weave," a group celebration made popular by the Rams "Greatest Show on Turf" offense in 1999. The NFL voted to impose fines on group celebrations in 2000, with the Bob N' Weave one of its top targets, causing the dance to fade out long before LaFell entered the league.

LaFell's receivers coach during his years with the Panthers was Ricky Proehl, who was a member of that Rams unit from 1998 to 2002.

"I said, if I ever score, and I couldn't get a penalty, I was going to do the Bob N Weave," LaFell said. "I told him I was going to do that for him, so Rick, I'm going to do that for you this year."

As for the Bengals' most celebrated dancer, Jeremy Hill, he said he's got something up his sleeve as well. Hill has become known for his touchdown dances, although he has never drawn a penalty for any of them.

"That's interesting," he said. "I've got a lot of ideas in mind."

He's not revealing any of them yet.

"I never share, I never share," Hill said with a smile. "It ruins the fun. You've got to bust it out when you bust it out. So hopefully I get in there a couple of more times."

But if quarterback Andy Dalton has anything in mind should he score, he's not saying. He just laughed and shook his head.

Dalton did have one question: Are players allowed to dunk over the goal posts now?

Considering that particular celebration was banned shortly after Jimmy Graham caused a delay in the game by knocking Atlanta's crossbars off kilter in 2014, that one seems more unlikely. The NFL says celebrations that delay the game are still prohibited.

Still, with the NFL clearly attempting to let the players have more fun with their celebrations in 2017, there's likely to be some gray area.

"I do think there's a fine line," said Bengals tackle and NFLPA president Eric Winston. "I have a son, who, every time we go watch a baseball game he wants to emulate exactly what he sees, so obviously there is a fine line there, but ... I think you're supposed to let your personality show. I think you're supposed to let who you are show and if you want to celebrate, you want to do something quickly. I don't think it should be a fine, or penalized. So I'm glad to see that change."