Bengals' John Ross becomes first in his family to graduate college

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals first rounder John Ross is now free to be a full time football player.

Ross was back at the Bengals facility this week for the first time since rookie minicamp in May. Ross graduated from Washington on June 10, and due to an NFL rule, he was not allowed to be around the team until final exams were over.

It wasn't easy, Ross said. While he was writing papers, many of his fellow rookies had already dropped out of school to focus completely on the NFL. But Ross, who is now the first college graduate in his family, said it was all worth it.

John Ross said it was difficult juggling his coursework and football but would not trade his degree for anything. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

"It was probably bigger than getting drafted in my opinion, just because I feel like it's something that can't be taken away from you. It was something for my family," Ross said. "I was the first generation to graduate in my family so it was pretty big for me and everybody. I've been playing football all my life and you never know what can happen with that, but with school it's more of an effort thing. It's something that's easier to come by than anything, but it's also not easy if that makes any sense."

It was particularly important to his parents, who drove 16 hours from California to Washington to see him receive his diploma.

"I just know how important it was, just to see my parents faces after I graduated, to see how happy my father was, how happy my mom was," Ross said. "They were way more excited than I was, and from that standpoint, I knew how much it meant to them. I was so ready to get here. They were just so ready to see me walk across the stage. It meant a lot to me."

Ross graduated on Saturday and was on a plane to Cincinnati the next day.

"As soon as I got my diploma, I was ready to fly as soon as they handed it to me," Ross said. "I was excited to get started."

He'll be limited on the field this week while he recovers from offseason labrum surgery, but was able to do some positional drills on Tuesday. Ross is targeting training camp for his full return.

Ross said it's almost as if a weight has been lifted off his shoulders without the responsibilities of school weighing on him.

"To finally be done with school, it's like I can take a deep breath and relax. Instead of writing a paper, I can look at my playbook for extra hours," Ross said. "I had a 10-page paper and a seven-page paper due last week. Just to be on a plane doing that, get off a plane, do another paper and have to study for finals, it was just so much. It was lot on my plate."

There have been some suggestions for the rule to be changed, particularly because it also affects players who declared for the NFL after their junior year and left school early.

"I definitely understand what [players such as Christian McCaffrey] went through, because there were times like weekends for me and Memorial Day that was basically a work day that I had off with no class," Ross said. "I worked out and went home and was like, 'What's next?' You look at the playbook all day and study and there was nothing else you want to do than be around football, but you can't be around your team. I was still working out at my college, but those guys were busy doing team stuff and I can't join them. It was definitely frustrating."

But Ross, who was actively concluding his education, said it would've been difficult to juggle commitments to the team and school at the same time without the rule in place.

"That's a tough question, because I don't know how everyone's schedule is structured," he said. "It probably would have been hard, because I had three classes, to go back and forth [between Seattle and Cincinnati]. This isn't the best airport from Seattle, there are layovers and everything and it would have been tough. I don't know how everyone's schedule is, but it probably will change sometime soon."